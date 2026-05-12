The Kremlin claimed that diplomatic progress may indicate the end of the Ukraine war, but no specifics were provided. The US president hoped that a peace deal might be reached this year. Meanwhile, Russia urged Ukraine to withdraw occupation forces, but Kyiv remained firm.

The Kremlin said diplomatic progress suggests the war may be nearing an end, despite no specific details being given. After the end of a three-day ceasefire by US President Donald Trump, both Moscow and Kyiv resumed attacks overnight.

NATO was slammed by Moscow, and Vladimir Putin expressed hopes for a swift advance. He said that the war was 'heading to an end' without elaborating. US President Donald Trump also expressed optimism that the war was 'getting closer' to an end, stating in a statement that he could potentially visit Russia this year. Talks to end Moscow's offensive have so far led nowhere, and Putin showed no sign of backing down on his maximalist demands.

Negotiations on ending the war have so far achieved nothing, largely due to the Iran conflict. Both sides accused each other of mass violations during the short-term truces. Russia has repeatedly asked Ukraine to pull out of parts of the eastern Donbas region it still controls.

However, Kyiv has rejected this demand. Russia's war against Ukraine has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes. Keywords: [Diplomacy, War, Negotiations, Peace, Nalato Slammed, Minsk Ceasefire Violations, Zelensky Comments, Crowd Fatigue, US Peacemaking Efforts, Iran Conflict, Russia's Response, Crimean Tensions, Dnipropetrovsk Evacuations, Energy Plant Attacks, Putin's Remarks, Minsk Agreement, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky





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