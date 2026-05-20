War of the Worlds: Goliath - A Malaysian Animation Pioneer

Explore the origins, reception, and legacy of 'War of the Worlds: Goliath', a locally-produced animated film that captured global audiences and redefined Malaysian animation.

The film 'War of the Worlds: Goliath ' is an example of early Malaysian animation that gained global attention through a collaboration with South Korea and the United States.

Released in 2012, it followed humanity's resistance against a Martian invasion using machine mechs. Despite critical success, a sequel never materialized due to business obstacles. The film played a crucial role in building international confidence in Malaysian talent and attracting major post-production work.

However, a sequel remains unlikely, but the film's story of ambition and perseverance is still inspiring





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