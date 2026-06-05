Wanita Kecewa Setelah Deposit Keselamatan RM100 Tidak Dipulangkan

Seorang wanita dikenali sebagai Dila meluahkan rasa kecewa selepas wang deposit keselamatan sebanyak RM100 yang dibayar ketika menyewa sebuah inap desa tidak dipulangkan hanya kerana meninggalkan plastik pembungkus berus gigi di atas meja makan.

A woman identified as Dila expressed her disappointment after a RM100 security deposit was not returned when she left a rented homestay because she left a toothbrush wrapper on the dining table.

The post on Facebook quickly gained attention when Dila claimed that she and her family had cleaned the house before checking out. According to Dila, all trash had been thrown away, the dishes had been washed, and the house had been swept to ensure the living space was in a tidy condition as requested by the owner.

However, she was shocked to be informed that the RM100 security deposit would not be fully returned after the owner found a toothbrush wrapper left on the dining table





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Dila Deposit Keselamatan Inap Desa Pembungkus Berus Gigi Kesalahan Kecil

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