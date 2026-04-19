Wani Kayrie Tears Up as "Cak Cak Cekuk" Secures AJL40 Finalist Spot

Singer Wani Kayrie expressed overwhelming emotion and gratitude after her song "Cak Cak Cekuk" was announced as a finalist for the prestigious Anugerah Juara Lagu 40 (AJL40). Her tears reflected a journey filled with pressure, anticipation, and the weight of public expectation. Wani shared that despite receiving positive feedback and encouragement from fans and critics alike, she remained grounded, continuously preparing for the competition until the very last moment. The singer also spoke of her disbelief and immense thankfulness for the opportunity, especially considering her song's upbeat tempo stood out among a field of more established artists and senior singers. She emphasized the deep personal satisfaction derived from seeing her hard work and the contributions of those who supported her pay off, creating a memorable milestone in her artistic career. The article also lists the other nine songs that successfully advanced to the AJL40 finals and mentions the judging panel and hosts of the semi-final event.

The Anugerah Juara Lagu 40 ( AJL40 ) semi-finals saw a moment of profound emotion as singer Wani Kayrie was unable to contain her tears when her song, Cak Cak Cekuk , was declared one of the finalists. For Wani, these tears were more than just a spontaneous display of feelings; they represented the culmination of a long and arduous journey, marked by significant pressure and the heavy burden of her hopes and aspirations as she strived to bring her song to the esteemed AJL stage.

She revealed that the significance of her tears ran deep, acknowledging the widespread public sentiment that Cak Cak Cekuk was deserving of a place in the finals. Many had offered words of encouragement, assuring her that the song's success in reaching the final round was almost a certainty. However, Wani maintained a grounded perspective, consciously avoiding complacency and always ensuring she was prepared for any eventuality that might arise at the eleventh hour. She explained that her mindset was to consider herself still in the competition, and therefore continuously feeling a sense of nervousness, until the performance was definitively concluded. These candid remarks were shared by Wani in an interview following the conclusion of the Anugerah Juara Lagu 40 semi-final event held recently in Shah Alam. Beyond the emotional outpouring, Wani admitted to still finding it somewhat surreal that her song had managed to secure a spot in the final round, expressing deep gratitude for this fortunate turn of events. She recounted her internal reaction upon seeing her own image on the screen as the results were announced, a moment where she could only whisper to herself, Oh God, this is truly happening. The jury's assessment was a source of immense thankfulness, signifying that her song had finally earned its right to compete on a platform as grand as AJL. Wani highlighted the unique position of her song within the competition, noting that among the diverse array of musical entries, Cak Cak Cekuk was the only one with a lively and upbeat rhythm. She felt a sense of humility when compared to the other seasoned singers, many of whom are established figures in the industry. This feeling of being small in comparison contributed to her emotional state, as she felt she was carrying the spirit and hopes of many who had been rooting for her performance. The singer further elaborated that the considerable effort and sacrifices she had invested over time felt incredibly rewarding now that she had successfully reached the final stage. She affirmed that the accomplishment was indeed very worthwhile. Despite some advice suggesting she could simply perform ordinarily and not push herself too hard, Wani expressed her unwavering commitment to always deliver her absolute best. She desired this moment to be etched as one of the most beautiful memories in her artistic journey, expressing satisfaction that both she and the audience found joy in the performance, which was profoundly meaningful to her. Reflecting on the song's trajectory, particularly the efforts of those who played a crucial role in its rise, including those who helped make it go viral and actively promoted it from its nascent stages when the song was still relatively unknown, Wani conveyed her profound sense of being moved. The AJL40 semi-finals had previously seen ten other songs also successfully qualify for the final. These included Tak Adil by Aisha Retno, Lemah by Dayang Nurfaizah, Tiwikarma by KOI, Tangisan Seorang Pendosa by Marsha Milan, Kamu by Aina Abdul, Nurcinta by Amir Masdi, Semacam Pandora by Hazama, Ke Mana Ni by Luca Sickta, Kmy Kmo, and Salammusic, and Lumangad Oku Dika, which was both sung and entirely composed by Ryenald Guntabid. The esteemed panel of judges was led by Datuk Acis, and included LY, Ad Samad, Siti Hajar, and Efry Arwis, all of whom played significant roles as jurors. The AJL40 semi-finals program was hosted by Fiza Frizzy and Sissy Iman. Providing interludes during the evening's episode were performances by Tuju and Kaka Azraff. The executive producer for the event was Jamil Hassan, with Mohd Jamira Ramli serving as the producer





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Wani Kayrie AJL40 Anugerah Juara Lagu Cak Cak Cekuk Music Competition

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