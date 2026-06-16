Wan Zahidi Wan Teh receives Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2026 award in Perak

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah presented the Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2026 award to Wan Zahidi Wan Teh at the Perak State Maal Hijrah Celebration ceremony.

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah presented the Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2026 award at the state level in Perak to Wan Zahidi Wan Teh in Ipoh, Perak.

Wan Zahidi Wan Teh, a former Mufti of Perak, was announced as the recipient of the Tokoh Maal Hijrah award at the Perak State Maal Hijrah Celebration ceremony 1448H / 2026M. Wan Zahidi, 84, received the recognition from Sultan Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who attended the ceremony at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Ipoh, Perak, last night. Also attending the ceremony were Raja Muda Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, and Raja Di Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Wan Zahidi, who was also the former Mufti of the Federal Territory, was appointed as the Mufti of Perak with effect from August 1, 2022, to December 31, 2025. He replaced the late Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria, who passed away on May 30, 2021, while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Born in Perak in Kampung Kerunai, Gerik, Wan Zahidi is a renowned Islamic thinker who has made significant contributions to the world of academia, research, education, and human development.

The former mufti also holds a Bachelor of Shariah and Master's degree in Usul Fiqh from Al-Azhar University in Egypt. In the same ceremony, Khairruddin Mazli, 35, a visually impaired young man, received the Asnaf Icon Award for his dedication to business despite the physical challenges he faced.

Other awards presented at the ceremony include the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Award, the Siti Khadijah Award (Women), the Saidina Ali Award (Youth), the Best Mosque Management Award, the Best Islamic Cemetery Land Management Award, and a Special Award





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Wan Zahidi Wan Teh Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2026 Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Perak State Maal Hijrah Celebration

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