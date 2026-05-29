Wall Street Records Triple Record Close on Tech Rally Fueled by Dell Earnings and AI Optimism

US stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday, driven by a surge in technology shares after strong earnings from Dell and continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. The gains capped positive weekly and monthly performances despite geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns.

U.S. equities surged to record closing highs on Friday, capping a strong week and month as technology stocks rallied on robust earnings, particularly from Dell .

Investor sentiment was buoyed by optimism around artificial intelligence, though cautious attention remained on geopolitical tensions and inflation data. President Donald Trump announced via social media that he would make a final decision regarding the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal on Friday, while Tehran emphasized it seeks concrete actions over words. Dell Technologies led the charge, jumping 32.8% after raising its full-year profit and revenue forecasts. The tech sector climbed 1.87%, with chip stocks posting significant gains.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer rose 12.6% and 11.6%, respectively, while Microsoft advanced 5.4%. The software services index surged over 6%, recovering all losses since January when AI disruption fears weighed on the sector. All three major indexes hit intraday record highs during the session, driven by renewed AI optimism and strong earnings, despite concerns about potential Middle East conflict impacting inflation and the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 363.37 points (0.72%) to close at 51,032.34. The S&P 500 rose 16.44 points (0.22%) to 7,580.07, and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.15 points (0.21%) to 26,972.62. The small-cap Russell 2000, however, dipped 0.6%. Weekly gains were notable: the S&P 500 rose 1.43%, the Nasdaq gained 2.39%, and the Dow climbed 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 rose 1.72%. For the month, since April 30, the S&P 500 increased 5.15%, the Nasdaq jumped 8.36%, the Dow rose 2.78%, and the Russell 2000 gained 4.24%. The S&P 500 notched its ninth consecutive weekly gain, the longest streak since December 2023. Analysts noted the rally is earnings-driven, particularly around AI.

Ohsung Kwon, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo, described market sentiment as euphoric regarding AI and recommended a buy-and-hold strategy for AI stocks, supplemented by selling call options at higher strike prices. Melissa Brown, head of investment decision research at SimCorp, pointed to rising trading volume as evidence of increased market participation. Not all sectors participated in the rally. The S&P 500 communications services sector fell, with Alphabet declining 2.5%.

Consumer staples were weak, with Costco and Walmart dropping 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively. The S&P automaker index slipped after reports that the Trump administration plans to require 82% North American-built vehicle content for preferential treatment under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. General Motors fell 1.3% and Stellantis dropped 2.7%. Economic data added mixed signals.

April inflation figures showed the fastest annual increase in three years, while Q1 GDP was revised down to a 1.6% annualized growth rate. Federal Reserve officials voiced caution. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid warned an energy shock may not be transitory. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman indicated that a persistent inflation rise could necessitate tighter monetary policy.

Money markets currently project the Fed holding rates steady through year-end, with a 25-basis-point hike priced in for December. Other significant movers included Gap, which tumbled 15.4% after cutting its annual sales forecast, and American Eagle Outfitters, down 11.8% after maintaining its comparable sales outlook. Market breadth was roughly even. On the NYSE, declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.04-to-1 ratio, with 491 new highs and 102 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers by 1.05-to-1; the S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 125 new highs and 54 new lows. Trading volume reached 23.9 billion shares, above the 20-day average of 19.36 billion





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wall Street Stock Market Dow Jones S&P 500 Nasdaq Dell AI Technology Stocks Earnings Iran Deal Inflation Federal Reserve

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maybank records net profit of RM2.48bil in 1QBEIJING: A refund initiative launched by a famous barbecue restaurant chain in China has drawn significant attention on mainland social media, triggering a debate about a culture of valuing the feelings of customers.

Read more »

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Records RM219.3 Million Net Profit for FY 2026Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has reported a net profit of RM219.3 million for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, a 2.5% increase from RM214.0 million in the previous year. The company attributed the performance to a record sales of RM1.51 billion, making FY 2026 one of the best years for the group in terms of sales growth and revenue.

Read more »

Bursa pares losses to open higher, tracking Wall Street gainsWith geopolitical tensions easing and overnight gains on Wall Street, the Bursa Malaysia’s index is expected to trade between 1,680 and 1,700 today.

Read more »

Wall Street futures steady as investors await Mideast deal updatesInvestors are likely to remain highly sensitive to both geopolitical headlines and incoming inflation data in the weeks ahead.

Read more »