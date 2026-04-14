Wall Street Rallies on Middle East Peace Hopes and Earnings Reports

Major US stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, driven by optimism surrounding potential peace talks in the Middle East and positive earnings reports from key companies. The Nasdaq 100 was set for its longest winning streak since 2021.

Wall Street's major indexes experienced upward movement on Tuesday, fueled by optimistic reports suggesting renewed efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East . This positive sentiment was further bolstered by the market's assessment of earnings reports from prominent financial institutions and corporations. Sources have indicated that delegations from the United States and Iran may resume discussions in Pakistan this week, aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Additionally, former US President Donald Trump commented on Iran's willingness to reach a deal. The market has demonstrated sensitivity to developments in the region, with even the slightest indications of a potential end to hostilities acting as a catalyst for investor enthusiasm.

As of 09.41 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 227.05 points, equivalent to 0.47%, reaching 48,445.30. The S&P 500 gained 32.09 points, or 0.47%, reaching 6,918.33, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 194.70 points, or 0.84%, reaching 23,378.44. Art Hogan, the chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth, observed that investors appear to be optimistic about the prospect of a resolution to the conflict, even if it takes time to materialize. The S&P 500 was on course to recover all losses incurred since the commencement of the war, while the Nasdaq 100 was poised to achieve a 10-day winning streak, its longest since 2021.

Throughout the day, market participants will be closely monitoring remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers to gain insights into the central bank's assessment of the US-Iran war's impact. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund issued a downward revision to its economic growth outlook on Tuesday, adding another layer of complexity to the market dynamics. Simultaneously, the market is directing its attention toward the ongoing quarterly earnings season, which is anticipated to provide further direction. Hogan noted that the earnings season will enable investors to shift their focus from macroeconomic factors to the specifics of individual company performance.

BlackRock experienced a 4.2% surge following the asset manager's report of increased first-quarter profits, driven by strong inflows into its exchange-traded funds and a substantial rise in performance fees. JPMorgan saw a slight increase of 0.1% after releasing its first-quarter results, whereas Wells Fargo experienced a 5% decline due to interest income falling short of market expectations during the first quarter. Citigroup's shares rose 1.9% to a nearly two-decade high after exceeding first-quarter profit estimates. Johnson & Johnson's stock remained relatively unchanged after its earnings report. The financial sector of the benchmark index saw a modest increase of 0.3%, with the consumer discretionary sector leading gains with a 1.8% rise. Information technology stocks played a significant role in boosting all three indexes.

Among other notable stock movements, United Airlines and American Airlines increased by 1% and 7%, respectively. Sources revealed that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby proposed a potential merger with American Airlines to Trump in late February, potentially leading to a transformative deal within the industry. Globalstar's shares saw a 9% jump following Amazon.com's agreement to acquire the satellite company for US$11.57 billion. Data released on Tuesday indicated that US producer prices in March rose less than anticipated, with the cost of services remaining unchanged.

The market also displayed positive breadth, with advancing issues significantly outnumbering decliners. On the NYSE, advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a ratio of 1.94-to-1, while on the Nasdaq, the ratio was 2.32-to-1. The S&P 500 recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new lows, reflecting overall positive sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite saw 77 new highs and 12 new lows. The interplay of geopolitical developments, corporate earnings reports, and economic data is shaping market trends. Investors are carefully weighing these various factors to make informed decisions.

The potential for easing tensions in the Middle East, along with the performance of key financial institutions and tech companies, will continue to influence market movements in the coming days. The focus remains on both macro-level developments, such as the US-Iran situation and the Federal Reserve's stance, and micro-level elements, such as individual company earnings and strategic moves within the airline industry. The market's reaction to these converging factors will be a crucial determinant of future trading patterns.





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