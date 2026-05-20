Wall Street Indicators Boost on Optimism, with Tech and Chip Stocks Leading

Wall Street's main indexes rallied more than 1% on Wednesday, boosted by technology and chip stocks, just before Nvidia's quarterly results. The strong performance of these sectors prompted investors to shift their focus from concerns about rising rates and inflation to the potential of AI.

NEW YORK: Wall Street 's main indexes rallied more than 1% on Wednesday, bouncing back from a three-day selloff with a boost in sentiment from technology and chip stocks .

The report from Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker, is a key indicator of the strength of demand for AI-driven investments. After-hours trading was volatile as Nvidia announced a $80 billion share buyback program and forecasted second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index, which tracks large companies in the semiconductor industry, rallied 4.5% with big gainers like Astera Labs and ARM Holdings US.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 645.47 points, the S&P 500 gained 79.36 points, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 399.65 points. Rising oil prices, concerns about rising rates, and the potential impact of rising inflation contributed to the selloff before the rally on the back of Nvidia's positive quarter report. The minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated more officials saying the central bank should lay the groundwork for a possible rate hike.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary led the gains, fueling rallies in technology and consumer staples. On the other hand, energy dropped due to falling oil prices





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Wall Street Tech Stocks Chip Stocks Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Index Artesta Labs ARM Holdings Semiconductor Nasdaq Composite Nasdaq Fedwatch Tool Share Buyback Semiconductor Industry Rising Oil Prices Concerns About Rising Rates

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