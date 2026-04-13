Wall Street Futures Slip as US-Iran Talks Fail, Oil Prices Rise

US stock market futures declined after peace talks between the US and Iran yielded no breakthrough. Concerns over the Middle East conflict and rising oil prices weighed on investor sentiment, while the focus shifts to the start of the US earnings season.

Wall Street futures experienced a downturn today following the unsuccessful talks between the United States and Iran over the weekend, which failed to achieve a resolution to the ongoing conflict. This decline suggests that the relief stemming from the ceasefire agreement reached the previous week could be short-lived, highlighting the potential risks associated with aggressive bullish strategies in a volatile geopolitical climate.

The main US stock indexes had previously recorded their second consecutive week of gains on Friday, fueled by optimism surrounding the peace talks in Pakistan. However, on Monday, the market saw a notable shift. Dow E-minis fell by 261 points, equivalent to a 0.54% decrease, as of 6:44 am. S&P 500 E-minis followed suit, dropping by 43.5 points, or 0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis experienced a slip of 165.5 points, translating to a 0.65% decline. These movements reflect a growing unease among investors, prompting a reevaluation of market positions. Adding to the existing anxieties, the US military is poised to initiate a blockade of all maritime activity entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal regions. This action is designed to exert further pressure on Tehran, with the intention of encouraging a more cooperative approach in negotiations. William Blair's macro analyst, Richard de Chazal, emphasized the impact of this move, stating that it places pressure on Iran's allies to urge them to engage constructively in negotiations. This strategic maneuver by the US signals a more assertive stance, potentially altering the dynamics of the ongoing discussions. The CBOE Market Volatility Index, frequently referred to as the market's fear gauge, also witnessed an increase, climbing to 21.32 points, further indicating heightened investor concern. This shift in sentiment was also noticeable across other asset classes, with investors gravitating towards the relative safety of the US dollar while concurrently reducing their exposure to equities across various geographical regions. Oil prices also rebounded, exceeding $100 per barrel, exacerbating inflation concerns after recent data revealed a significant surge in gasoline and diesel costs, leading to the most substantial increase in US consumer prices in nearly four years during March. Hasnain Malik, Tellimer's geopolitical risk and EM equity strategist, summarized the current situation by stating that the market is now confronting a wide range of possible scenarios, from continued negotiations amid an unstable ceasefire to a complete renewal of hostilities. Investor attention is now focused on the upcoming start of the US earnings season, with Goldman Sachs scheduled to report before the market opens. Commentary from the investment banking giant's executives will be closely scrutinized for insights into the impact of the Middle East conflict, now in its seventh week, on the economy and capital markets. In premarket trading, Goldman shares saw a modest increase of 0.3%, outperforming many of its Wall Street counterparts. In other areas of the market, travel-related stocks experienced declines, with carriers such as Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways falling by 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively, due to concerns about rising fuel costs associated with the increase in oil prices. Conversely, energy stocks showed gains, with Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips rising by 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.8%, respectively. Sandisk saw an increase of 1.4% in premarket trading, anticipating its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 index on April 20. The market's reaction reflects a complex interplay of geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and expectations surrounding corporate earnings, all of which are influencing investment strategies and market performance





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stock Market US-Iran Relations Oil Prices Earnings Season Geopolitics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East Tensions Rise: Iran-US Clash, Israeli Actions, and Calls for PeaceThe Middle East is witnessing a surge in tensions, with Iran and the United States locked in a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz. Simultaneously, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, supported by Iran, continues to escalate. Diplomatic efforts and calls for peace are being made amid the rising casualties and widespread destruction.

Read more »

US-Iran talks end without deal after marathon negotiationsISLAMABAD: U.S. Vice President JD Vance (pic) said on Sunday that his negotiating team was leaving Pakistan after not reaching a deal with Iran following 2

Read more »

Iran says stalled US talks unsurprising as no deal expected in one sittingTEHRAN, April 12 — Iran’s foreign ministry said no one had held any expectation that talks with the United States could have reached an agreement within one session after the...

Read more »

Iran Says No Agreement Expected in US Talks, Cites Mistrust After Recent ConflictIran's Foreign Ministry spokesman comments on indirect talks with the US in Islamabad, Pakistan. He cites deep distrust and complex issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and regional dynamics as contributing factors to the lack of agreement.

Read more »

Pakistan asks US and Iran to uphold ceasefire after Islamabad peace talks end without dealLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

US Announces Hormuz Blockade After Failed Iran Talks, Raising War FearsFollowing the breakdown of peace talks in Pakistan, the US Navy will blockade the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran. The talks failed over Iran's nuclear program, threatening the existing ceasefire and raising concerns about further conflict.

Read more »