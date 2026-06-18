Vozinha's Mother Secures Visa to Attend World Cup After Emotional Plea

The mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has obtained a U.S. visa in time to watch her son play at the World Cup, after missing his heroic performance against Spain due to travel restrictions. The U.S. State Department expedited her visa following his emotional disclosure, and she will now attend Cape Verde's next match against Uruguay.

The mother of Cape Verde 's goalkeeper Vozinha will finally be able to watch her son play at the World Cup after receiving a visa to travel to the United States.

This follows his emotional revelation that she missed his outstanding performance in the opening match due to travel issues. Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper, was Cape Verde's player of the match in their tournament opener, making seven crucial saves to secure a stunning 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in Atlanta.

However, his joy was tempered when he disclosed that his mother, Ana Candida Evora, could not attend because of a visa problem. After his tearful account went viral, the U.S. State Department intervened, with officials confirming that their visa team in Praia was in close contact with Evora and provided the necessary services before approving her travel. A State Department official stated, "Consistent with all policies, procedures, and standards, full steam ahead for travel for the game.

" Evora will now travel to watch her son when Cape Verde faces Uruguay in their second World Cup group match in Miami on Sunday. Cape Verde was among dozens of countries whose citizens needed to post bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the U.S. under President Donald Trump's immigration policies, but that requirement was later dropped for World Cup ticket holders





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