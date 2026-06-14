Vivo Y31s 5G Malaysia Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y31s is a smartphone that boasts a large 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery, IP68 and IP69+ water resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

The Vivo Y31s is a smartphone that boasts a large 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery, IP68 and IP69+ water resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

It is priced at RM1,199. As part of its first sale promotion running from 13th June to 30th June 2026, customers will receive a complimentary RM50 petrol card, limited to the first 1,000 customers, along with a six-month extended warranty. Buyers can also enjoy a RM100 discount via SPayLater for purchases above RM1,000 and a six-month 0% interest instalment plan.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Users can expand the RAM up to 12GB of total memory via Vivo's Extended RAM feature. For photography, the Y31s features a 50MP rear camera and secondary 0.08MP secondary shooter. There's also a customisable ring-shaped Dynamic Light on the raised camera bump that can animate for calls, notification and while charging.

The device packs a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery, which Vivo claims can retain at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles under laboratory conditions. The device supports 44W FlashCharge and includes battery management features such as overnight charging protection, charging limits and battery health monitoring. Durability is another key selling point. The Vivo Y31s comes with IP68 and IP69+ rated dust and water resistance, IP6X dust protection, MIL-STD-810H certification and SGS Gold Label 5-Star Premium Performance certification.

Vivo says the device is rated for drop resistance of up to 3.5 metres and uses Guardian Glass for added protection. The Vivo Y31s also gets stereo dual speakers with up to 400% volume, AI Captions for real-time transcription and translation, Origin Island notifications, vivo Office Kit, Private Space and Theft Protection features





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Vivo Y31s Smartphone 500Mah Bluevolt Battery IP68 IP69+ MIL-STD-810H Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

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