Vivo X Fold 6 Foldable Smartphone Unveiled with Dimensity 9500 Chip and AI-Powered Productivity

Vivo has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the X Fold 6, which is designed to offer a large-screen experience with AI-powered productivity. The device will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chip, ditching the Snapdragon chip that the brand has been using for its foldables for years. The X Fold 6 features a 200-megapixel main camera, a ZEISS APO-certified periscope telephoto camera, and Vivo's V3+ imaging chip. The device also boasts an 8.02-inch inner screen with 5,000 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0 certification.

Vivo X Fold 6 foldable smartphone has been designed to offer a large-screen experience with AI-powered productivity. The device will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chip, ditching the Snapdragon chip that the brand has been using for its foldables for years.

The Vivo X Fold 6 has been designed around the idea of combining a large-screen foldable experience with AI-powered productivity. The device will introduce an upgraded platform, allowing users to enjoy a smoother multitasking experience. Vivo says the goal is to offer a smoother multitasking experience for users who rely on their smartphones for work and daily productivity.

The foldable is said to feature more rounded corners and a refined metal frame aimed at improving in-hand comfort while maintaining a slim and lightweight profile. Vivo positions the X Fold 6 as a flagship foldable that balances aesthetics, portability and everyday usability. The camera system appears to be one of the biggest highlights of the Vivo X Fold 6.

The company has confirmed a 200-megapixel main camera based on Samsung's HPB sensor with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size, f/1.68 aperture and CIPA 4.5-level image stabilization. Vivo has also revealed that the phone will be the first foldable to feature a ZEISS APO-certified periscope telephoto camera using Sony's LYT-602 sensor. The device will support the Vivo ZEISS Teleconverter G2, enabling an equivalent focal length of up to 200mm for distant subjects, concerts and sporting events.

The X Fold 6 will also feature Vivo's V3+ imaging chip, multiple portrait focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 100mm, full-focus flash support and AI-assisted photography tools. On the display front, Vivo has confirmed an 8.02-inch inner screen using Samsung's latest M14 emissive material. Both the inner and outer displays can reach 5,000 nits peak brightness, while a 1-nit low-brightness mode is designed for comfortable night-time viewing. TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0 certification is also part of the package.

Rumors are rife that the X Fold 6 will pack a huge 6,900mAh battery. As far as launch is concerned, it is expected to debut by the end of this month in China





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Vivo X Fold 6 Dimensity 9500 Foldable Smartphone AI-Powered Productivity 200-Megapixel Camera ZEISS APO-Certified Periscope Telephoto Camera V3+ Imaging Chip

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