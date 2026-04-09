Vivo V70 FE Launches in Malaysia: Features, Pricing, and Availability Detailed

Vivo's V70 FE (Fashion Edition) arrives in Malaysia, showcasing impressive specs, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, robust water resistance, and a 200MP camera. This news details the phone's features, available colors, battery life, and pricing, as well as new U Mobile 5G plans. The phone also comes with extended warranty and screen protection packages.

The Vivo V70 FE, or Fashion Edition, has officially launched in Malaysia , bringing a host of impressive features and a focus on durability. The device is available in three stylish colors: Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver. Beyond aesthetics, the V70 FE distinguishes itself with a robust IP68 and IP69 rating, making it exceptionally dust- and water-resistant. This level of protection means the phone is designed to withstand immersion in water up to 1.

5 meters deep for a full 120 minutes, is rain-resistant for a sustained 48-hour period, and includes what Vivo calls “shower-friendly audio,” meaning users can enjoy music even while in the shower without the fear of water damage. This resilience is a significant selling point, appealing to users seeking a device that can keep up with an active lifestyle and withstand the elements. The device also comes with impressive warranty packages. Options include 365 days of Vivo Care, valued at RM399, which encompasses an extended warranty and multi-country coverage, and 180 days of Vivo Care worth RM499, which provides screen protection.\At the heart of the Vivo V70 FE is a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. This high-quality screen boasts a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, offering a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. The display is also capable of reaching a peak brightness of 1,900 nits in high brightness mode, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. This makes the V70 FE ideal for outdoor use and enhances the overall multimedia experience. Powering the device is MediaTek’s advanced 4nm Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a generous 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This combination promises smooth multitasking, efficient performance for demanding applications and games, and ample storage for all user needs. The V70 FE also features a powerful imaging system. The rear camera setup includes a 200MP f/1.9 main camera equipped with a 1/1.56″ HP5 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. This configuration allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing camera with a 1/3.1″ sensor and a wide 90° field of view, making it easy to capture high-quality self-portraits and group shots.\The Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a substantial 7,000mAh battery to ensure long-lasting usage. The battery supports 90W fast charging via USB-C, allowing the device to charge from 1% to 100% in a rapid 60 minutes. This quick charging capability minimizes downtime and keeps users connected throughout the day. The device runs on the latest software, and it is confirmed to be launched around the dates mentioned above, offering a user-friendly and feature-rich experience. Alongside the V70 FE's release, U Mobile has launched its new ULTRA Prepaid plan, which removes speed caps for 5G connectivity. The RM50 prepaid plan includes a massive 500GB of data and provides 2x ULTRA5G Priority passes. This gives users high-speed access to 5G networks, enhancing the overall mobile experience for users in Malaysia. The Vivo V70 FE, with its combination of cutting-edge features, durable design, powerful performance, and fast-charging capabilities, is poised to make a significant impact in the Malaysian smartphone market, especially coupled with the new U Mobile offering





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Vivo V70 FE Smartphone Malaysia Pricing Features Availability 5G U Mobile

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