vivo Launches Y31s with 6500 mAh Battery, IP68/IP69+ Water and Dust Resistance, and Military-Grade Durability in Malaysia

vivo Malaysia has launched the vivo Y31s, a rugged smartphone featuring a 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery designed for long-term reliability, IP68 and IP69+ water and dust resistance, and military-grade drop protection. Available in KL Midnight Purple and Glowing Black, it includes a quad-curved back, Dynamic Light notifications, and Smart 44W FlashCharge with extensive safety features.

vivo Malaysia has introduced the vivo Y31s, a smartphone positioned as both budget-friendly and robust, featuring a substantial 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery. The device is engineered for longevity and resilience, incorporating IP68 and IP69+ water resistance, a triple-layer Water-Resistant structure, and military-grade drop tolerance.

Battery health is a core focus, with design elements aimed at preserving capacity over extended use, making it suitable for work, travel, and daily activities. The phone comes in two colours-KL Midnight Purple and Glowing Black-both drawing inspiration from Kuala Lumpur's nocturnal cityscape. KL Midnight Purple captures the city's vibrant skyline and tropical nights with cosmic details and silver accents, while Glowing Black mirrors a starry galaxy with a deep, shimmering effect.

Aesthetic touches include a sleek quad-curved back, a matte metal-style frame, a slim 8.39mm profile, and a lightweight 209g build for comfortable handling. A compact ring-shaped Dynamic Light surrounds the camera module, providing animated colour cues for calls, notifications, charging, music, and alerts, and can be personalised by the user. The 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery targets Malaysian blue-collar professionals who rely on their phones during long, demanding workdays, reducing the frequency of recharges.

Engineered for all-day real-world use, it supports continuous operation even after prolonged driving sessions and caters to entertainment users with lengthy streaming capabilities. Power efficiency is notable, offering up to 9.6 days of standby time and intelligent sleep standby optimisation to minimise drain during inactivity. Battery lifespan is designed to endure up to 1600 full charge-discharge cycles while retaining at least 80% capacity in lab conditions-approximately five years based on typical daily charging habits.

This longevity stems from an ultra-high energy density 782 Wh/L architecture, which yields about 18% higher density than standard graphite batteries and an extra 1000 mAh in the same volume. Structural enhancements include stable anode and cathode designs, a low lithium consumption electrolyte to curb degradation, and an MMT process for better heat dissipation and charging efficiency.

A proprietary battery health algorithm optimises software and charging behaviours, featuring overnight charging protection, high-temperature safeguards, real-time battery health displays, and customisable charging limits at 90% or 80%. Charging is handled by a Smart 44W FlashCharge system with a 29-dimension safety protection suite covering overvoltage, overcurrent, temperature, and short circuits.

A high-efficiency 2:1 buck-boost IC chip achieves up to 98.5% efficiency, while intelligent multi-stage charging control, 43,200 daily temperature checks, and PPS fast charging support ensure rapid, stable, and safe charging across varied conditions. Durability is a central pillar, with professional-grade IP68 and IP69+ ratings allowing survival under prolonged submersion and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

A triple water-resistant structural design enhances internal sealing, and features like Wet-Hand Touch and underwater One-Tap Water Photography enable seamless use in rain, with wet hands, or during outdoor tasks. A water ejection system quickly removes residual moisture after exposure. IP6X dustproof certification ensures complete sealing against fine particles for reliable performance in dusty or debris-rich settings.

Physical resilience includes SGS Gold Label 5-Star Premium Performance certification for 3.5-meter drop resistance and compliance with MIL-STD-810H military standards, validated through a multi-angle drop testing framework





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vivo Y31s 6500 Mah Battery IP68 Water Resistance IP69+ Military-Grade Durability Smart 44W Flashcharge KL Midnight Purple Glowing Black Dynamic Light Blue-Collar Professionals SGS Certified MIL-STD-810H

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Honda Malaysia Debuts the Sixth-Generation Prelude Hybrid at KLIMS 2026Honda Malaysia officially launches the sixth-generation Prelude coupe at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show, featuring an i-MMD hybrid powertrain and advanced driving dynamics.

Read more »

KLIMS 2026: Honda Launches Prelude In Malaysia, Here’s The PriceIt&8217;s a car built for people who love driving.

Read more »

Xiaomi launches a portable coffee machine that can brew up to 400 cups on a chargeXiaomi launches its first portable coffee machine with a 20-bar pump, capsule and ground coffee support, USB-C charging, and a compact travel-friendly design.

Read more »

Y31s 5G Smartphone Launched in Malaysia, Focuses on Durability and ProductivityThe Y31s 5G smartphone, launched in Malaysia, is designed for users who are constantly on the go. It offers durability, endurance, and supports drivers and blue-collar workers for day-to-day productivity. The device comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen, IP68 and IP69 ratings, SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

Read more »