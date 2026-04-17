Viral Video Shows Dazed Bus Driver Endangering Passengers; Company Suspends Driver

A bus driver is under investigation for dangerous driving after a video showed him operating an express bus while appearing dazed and using only one hand to steer. The incident prompted a passenger to confront the driver, who allegedly refused to stop for a toilet break. Police are seeking the driver, and his employer has suspended him and issued an apology.

A recent viral video has brought to light a deeply concerning incident involving an express bus driver , whose alleged dangerous driving practices were captured and shared online. The footage, filmed by a passenger identified as a woman, depicts the driver exhibiting erratic behavior while the bus was in motion.

The woman can be seen confronting the driver, who appeared dazed and unfocused, and repeatedly requesting that he pull over at the nearest rest and relaxation stop to allow for a much-needed toilet break. This act of disregard for passenger well-being and road safety has prompted a swift response from the authorities. Following the widespread circulation of the video, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have launched a dedicated effort to locate and apprehend the bus driver in question. According to Alor Gajah District Police Chief Ahmad Abu Bakar, preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred on the North-South Expressway, specifically at Kilometre 196.1, while the bus was traveling southbound. Further analysis of the video suggests the express bus had departed from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur and was en route to Johor Bahru. The video clearly illustrates the driver leaning back in his seat, relinquishing full control of the steering wheel with only one hand, and doing so under the cover of darkness. Such actions, as highlighted by Ahmad Abu, significantly compromise the driver's ability to maintain control of the vehicle, diminish concentration, and consequently pose a grave risk not only to the passengers aboard the bus but also to all other road users. In light of this perilous situation, the police are urgently appealing to the bus driver to come forward without delay to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Alor Gajah IPD to assist in the ongoing investigation. The case is currently being prosecuted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses dangerous driving. In parallel with the police investigation, the bus company responsible for the vehicle has taken immediate action. Billion Stars Express has issued a public apology for the distress and concern caused by the incident and has confirmed that the driver involved has been suspended from his duties with immediate effect. The company stated that upon receiving a public complaint and confirming ownership of the bus in question, they initiated an internal investigation. During this process, the driver was summoned to the office to cooperate with the investigation and undergo a safety screening test. However, reports indicate that the driver was uncooperative. Billion Stars Express reiterated its apology and pledged its commitment to enhancing its operational procedures. These improvements are expected to include more stringent monitoring protocols and continuous training programs for all its drivers, aiming to prevent such dangerous occurrences from happening again and to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers





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