Viral Post Highlights Flaws in Malaysia's T20 Income Classification for Targeted Subsidies

A LinkedIn post by Yie illustrates how the T20 label obscures vast disparities in household financial resilience among Malaysia's top earners, fueling debate on using Net Disposable Income for targeted subsidies.

A viral post on LinkedIn has caught the attention of many Malaysia ns concerned about targeted subsidies and the rising cost of living . The post argues that the T20 label, commonly used to describe the top 20% of income earners in the country, masks significant differences in how households within this category actually live and spend.

To illustrate, Yie created a presentation titled 'Inside One Label', comparing three hypothetical households living in Kuala Lumpur. The first household earns RM11,820 per month, the second RM16,793, and the third RM54,274. Although all three are classified as high-income households, Yie contends that income alone does not reveal the actual financial space a family has.

According to examples in the presentation, after covering housing, transportation, food, education, healthcare, and other expenses, the first household saves only RM300 per month, the second saves RM600, while the third has a surplus of RM10,000 monthly.

"The real difference is not just salary, but the ability to weather bad times, to handle emergencies, to continue living," Yie writes. One scenario imagines all three families facing an unexpected RM5,000 expense, such as a hospital bill, vehicle repair, or urgent house maintenance. Households A and B would need to rely on loans or debt to cover the cost, while Household C can easily cover it from part of their monthly savings.

Currently, Malaysia's Department of Statistics (DOSM) classifies T20 households as those earning RM12,680 or more monthly. However, the government is increasingly acknowledging that the traditional B40, M40, and T20 categories may be too broad to accurately reflect household financial circumstances. As part of the MADANI economic renewal, the government is considering a system that focuses on Net Disposable Income (NDI) rather than gross household income.

Under this approach, household income would be assessed alongside factors like location, family size, and cost of living to determine true purchasing power. This system is expected to be driven by PADU, Malaysia's Main Data Hub, which will help calculate a household's financial status after accounting for basic expenses for eligible households. This issue gains relevance as the government prepares to implement targeted subsidies for RON95 fuel.

The Ministry of Finance is fine-tuning a mechanism that will allow eligible Malaysians to continue buying RON95 at subsidized prices while gradually phasing out universal subsidies for high-income groups. A key challenge is precisely identifying who falls into the high-income bracket. The government's introduction of a "T15" category, referring to the top 15% of income earners, has raised concerns among many middle-class households, who worry that a broad classification could lump them together with much wealthier Malaysians.

The viral post aims to highlight these concerns. One example examines the impact of an additional RM406 monthly expense, reflecting a potential fuel cost increase. It shows this extra cost pushing the lowest-income household's savings into negative territory, almost wiping out the second household's savings, and having little effect on the highest-income household.

"Maybe the discussion should not be about T20 being the top 20% richest in Malaysia who don't need help. Perhaps it should be about which T20 we are actually talking about.

" The conclusion reflects an ongoing debate among policymakers: is income alone sufficient to determine who needs assistance, or is a more nuanced approach required? As Malaysia moves toward targeted subsidies and more granular household assessment, the questions raised by the viral post become increasingly pertinent. Can millions of households truly be lumped under one label and treated the same





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T20 Classification Targeted Subsidies Malaysia Household Income Cost Of Living NDI PADU MADANI B40 M40 T20 Fuel Subsidies

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