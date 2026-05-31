Vingegaard Dominates Stage 20, Nears Historic Giro d'Italia Victory

Jonas Vingegaard secured a commanding win on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia, further cementing his overall lead and moving within one stage of completing the set of all three Grand Tour titles. The Danish champion overcame his rivals in the mountainous terrain and expressed satisfaction with both his performance and team support.

Jonas Vingegaard , wearing the overall leader's jersey, crossed the finish line in stage 20 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo last night.

- AFPPIANCAVALLO: Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to ending his wait for his first Giro d'Italia title after once again demonstrating his dominance in the mountains with a victory on stage 20 last night. The Danish rider was strong enough to conquer the final climb to Piancavallo, leaving his closest rival Felix Gall behind, and solidifying his hold on the overall lead ahead of the race conclusion in Rome.

This win brings Vingegaard just one stage away from completing his set of all three Grand Tour victories, having previously won both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. The rider from the Visma-Lease a Bike team now leads Gall by five minutes and 22 seconds, while Australia's Jai Hindley sits in third place overall.

"I like to win and want to win as many races as possible. We made the decision to attack again today because it was the last day in the mountains.

" Vingegaard, a two-time Tour de France champion, appears to be in peak form as he pursues the double Giro-Tour crown this season, despite having to deal with health issues during the first week of the race. "The team did an outstanding job again today and I felt very good throughout the stage. " "Winning five stages and having a comfortable lead before the race ends is something quite special for me," he said. - AGENSI/UTUSA





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Giro D'italia Jonas Vingegaard Cycling Grand Tour Stage Victory

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