Vincent Tan Sells RM115 Million in Berjaya Shares, Reduces Stake to 15 Percent

Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Group, sold 461.65 million shares worth RM115 million, cutting his total stake in Berjaya from 23% to about 15%. According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, the May 28 transactions lowered his direct holding to 4.1% and deemed interest to 11%. He is no longer a substantial shareholder in six listed firms. This follows a prior 5.25% sale in March and reports of a potential sale of his 30% stake in Prudential Assurance Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR: Tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan has sold RM115 million worth of Berjaya shares, trimming his total interest in the conglomerate to about 15 per cent.

The Berjaya founder disposed of 461.65 million shares via seven transactions on May 28, reducing his direct stake to 4.1 per cent and deemed interest to around 11 per cent, according to a Bursa Malaysia filing. The shares, sold through nominee accounts, lowered his overall holding from roughly 23 per cent previously.

Following the disposals, Tan is no longer a substantial shareholder in six listed firms, including Salcon, REDtone Digital and Sports Toto, though he retains smaller stakes in 7-Eleven Malaysia, Berjaya Food and Berjaya Assets. The move is part of a broader divestment trend, after an earlier 5.25 per cent sale in March. He is also reportedly considering selling his remaining 30 per cent stake in Prudential Assurance Malaysia





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Vincent Tan Berjaya Share Sale Bursa Malaysia Stake Reduction Divestment Prudential Assurance Malaysia

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