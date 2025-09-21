Viltrox Launches Ultra-Wide Angle Prime Lenses: AF 9mm F2.8 Air and AF 14mm F4 Air

Viltrox introduces two new ultra-wide autofocus prime lenses, the AF 9mm F2.8 Air for APS-C cameras and the AF 14mm F4 Air for full-frame systems. Both lenses prioritize lightweight design, affordability, and versatile features like STM autofocus, weather sealing, and USB-C for firmware updates, all at an attractive price.

Viltrox has just launched two new lightweight ultra-wide autofocus prime lens es as part of its Air series, designed specifically for creators who value portability and want to capture expansive views without being burdened by bulky equipment. These new lenses are the AF 9 mm F2.8 Air, tailored for APS-C cameras, and the AF 14 mm F4 Air, optimized for full-frame systems.

This release signifies Viltrox's continued commitment to providing high-quality, affordable optics for photographers and videographers across various camera systems. The availability of these lenses in multiple mounts, including Sony FE, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm XF for the 9mm, and Sony FE and Nikon Z for the 14mm, further underscores this commitment, catering to a wide range of users and their preferred camera brands. This is a significant development, offering creators more choices in the ultra-wide prime lens market, especially those looking for a compact and budget-friendly option. These lenses appear to be a compelling alternative for photographers and videographers, balancing excellent image quality with a lightweight and compact design, making them ideal for travel, street photography, and other scenarios where portability is paramount. The feature set combined with the accessible price point establishes Viltrox's position as a serious contender in the lens market, potentially attracting new users and solidifying its reputation for offering good value. The inclusion of STM autofocus motors on both lenses is noteworthy, as they provide the promise of quick, precise, and nearly silent focusing performance, crucial for capturing both stills and video footage. \The AF 9mm F2.8 Air, designed for APS-C cameras, boasts an impressive 113.8-degree field of view, which is equivalent to a 13.5mm lens on a full-frame camera. This extremely wide perspective allows photographers to capture expansive landscapes, dramatic interiors, and unique perspectives. This lens is available in E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm XF mounts, broadening its appeal to users of various camera brands. The fast F2.8 maximum aperture isn't just for low-light shooting; it also contributes to subject separation by allowing for a shallow depth of field, enabling users to create visually engaging images and videos. Inside, the lens houses an advanced optical design comprising 13 elements arranged in 11 groups. This configuration incorporates 3 Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements, 3 high-refractive index elements, and 2 aspherical elements. This design aims to minimize chromatic aberration, distortion, and other optical imperfections, resulting in sharper and more detailed images across the frame. Weighing in at a mere 175 grams, the lens is exceptionally portable and easy to carry. Its close focusing distance of 0.13 meters further enhances its versatility, allowing users to capture detailed close-up shots while maintaining a wide field of view. The AF 14mm F4.0 Air, designed for full-frame cameras, features a 112.6-degree field of view. This lens is available in Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts. Its optical design includes 12 elements arranged in 9 groups, with 4 ED elements, 2 high-refractive index elements, and 2 aspherical elements. The lens weighs 170 grams for the FE mount and 185 grams for the Z mount, making it also incredibly portable. The close focusing distance remains at 0.13 meters, with a 0.23x magnification, further increasing its versatility. Both lenses share several key features, including the use of STM autofocus motors for fast and quiet focusing, which supports face and eye detection for both photo and video shooting. They also come equipped with a standard 58mm filter thread, providing compatibility with various filters. Both lenses feature weather sealing to offer protection against the elements and a USB-C port for future firmware updates, allowing users to ensure their lenses remain updated with the latest performance enhancements. The front elements also have a special coating designed to resist water and dust, adding to their durability. \The pricing of these lenses makes them particularly attractive to a wide range of users. Both the AF 9mm F2.8 Air and the AF 14mm F4.0 Air are priced at $199 / €229 / £190. This competitive pricing puts them in a sweet spot for both amateur and enthusiast photographers and videographers who are looking to expand their lens collection without breaking the bank. The global availability through authorized dealers and the official Viltrox online store makes it easy for customers to purchase the lenses regardless of their location. This widespread accessibility is a key factor in expanding the user base for Viltrox and promoting their products to a global audience. The inclusion of features like weather sealing, a USB-C port for firmware updates, and a water- and dust-resistant coating further enhances their value, providing a high level of build quality and user convenience at a very reasonable price. These lenses represent a solid investment for photographers and videographers who are seeking high-quality, ultra-wide optics without compromising on portability or budget. They offer the potential to open up new creative possibilities, allowing users to capture unique perspectives and produce stunning visuals. Their release is significant as Viltrox continues to establish itself as a reliable and innovative player in the photography industry, offering high-performance products at accessible price points, and making professional-grade quality more accessible to a wider audience. With their combination of features, performance, and price, these lenses are poised to be a popular choice for both seasoned professionals and aspiring creators alike





