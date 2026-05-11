Villagers in Kinabatangan Express Concerns over Low Compensation in Pan Borneo Highway Project

Villagers in Kinabatangan, Sabah, are concerned about the low compensation offered during the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, specifically in WP 24 to 26. Speakers Naim and Jafry Ariffin had a dialogue on this issue with villagers and Naim.

Villagers affected by the Pan Borneo Highway project in Kinabatangan are expressing concerns that the compensation offered is either too low or not offered at all.

The stretch of the highway, involving WP 24 to 26, is currently under construction. Speaker of the Kinabatangan State Legislative Assembly Datuk Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar stated that the main issue is the lack of clarity regarding the valuation process, as some villagers do not fully understand how compensation is calculated. He also mentioned that some individuals felt that the amount offered does not reflect their losses.

Naim also mentioned that he had a dialogue on the project and compensation matters with affected villagers, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin, and Lamag assemblyman Mohd Ismail Ayob the day before





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Living Kinabatangan Pan Borneo Highway Compensation Valuation Process Confiscation Of Land Mokhtar Mohd Kurniawan Sabah Tourism Culture And Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin Richmond Mkali Mohd Ismail Ayob

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