Villa take on Freiburg in the Europa League final on May 20th, aiming to win their first major trophy in three decades. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins' two goals prove crucial as Liverpool slip to fifth, still at risk of missing out on Champions League.

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa secured Champions League football with a 4-2 win over Liverpool on Friday that leaves the Reds still at risk of missing out on Europe’s elite competition next season.

Ollie Watkins struck twice as Villa boss Unai Emery was rewarded for naming a strong side just days before the Europa League final.



Emery said, \"Champions League, this is something amazing. \" He added,



\"To compete in both competitions and being consistent is not easy. We had a fantastic season in the Premier League and I am so proud.

\" Liverpool slip to fifth and remain just four points ahead of Bournemouth, who have two games remaining. Even if the Reds do limp over the line to Champions League qualification, the manner of another dismal defeat raised fresh questions over Arne Slot’s future.



The Liverpool boss has remained confident he will be in charge next season despite a desperately disappointing title defence.

However, he was hampered by a lengthy injury list with Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike absent, while Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah were only fit enough to come off the bench. Villa collapsed alarmingly in the second half, allowing Virgil van Dijk equalizer and Ronaldo finding the back of the net with a stunning strike, but VAR disallowed it. Nonetheless, Villa secured their spot in the Champions League by winning the match 4-2





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Villa Allegany Champions League Birmingham Clash Liverpool's Plight Ollie Watkins Unai Emery Emery's Reward Bouroughs On-Pitch Targets FG City VAR Disallowed Villa 4-2 Liverpool

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