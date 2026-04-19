Vietnamese Woman Sentenced to 14 Years for Human Trafficking to Scam Compounds

A 26-year-old Vietnamese woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for trafficking 18 people to Chinese-run scam compounds in Thailand and Myanmar, where they were forced to conduct online fraud. The court ordered her to pay significant compensation to the victims. The scheme involved deceptive job advertisements, confiscation of documents, and severe penalties for those who failed to meet financial quotas.

In a significant ruling, a Vietnamese woman has been handed a 14-year prison sentence for her involvement in a human trafficking ring that lured individuals to Chinese-run scam compounds in Thailand and Myanmar. Le Ngoc Quy, 26, was convicted by the Ca Mau Provincial People's Court on April 16, receiving 10 years for human trafficking and an additional four years for extortion. The court also ordered her to pay nearly VND300 million, approximately $11,400, in compensation to the victims.

Quy operated a sophisticated recruitment scheme between November 2022 and October 2023, utilizing Facebook and Zalo accounts under the aliases 'Quy Lee' and 'Cherry'. Her advertisements promised lucrative online jobs, such as customer service and electronics assembly, in Thailand and Myanmar with monthly salaries around VND12 million ($455), including covered travel expenses. This modus operandi is characteristic of the increasingly prevalent scam compound operations in the region, which prey on individuals seeking better economic opportunities.

Upon responding to these advertisements, victims were guided through passport application processes and flown to their destinations. Upon arrival, their travel documents were confiscated, and they were subsequently handed over to companies managed by Chinese nationals. These operations, largely documented along the Thailand-Myanmar border, force trafficked individuals into defrauding people in their home countries through investment and romance scams. For Quy's victims, this meant creating fake social media profiles, befriending Vietnamese individuals online, and luring them into fraudulent investment applications and loyalty-point shopping schemes designed to deplete their bank accounts. Each trafficked worker was tasked with a monthly quota of at least VND70 million in illicitly obtained funds, with a 20% commission offered on earnings exceeding this target. Failure to meet these quotas resulted in severe penalties, including daily forced jump squats, physical beatings, and extended working hours until the early morning. Threats of being resold to other operations served as a constant deterrent.

Refusal to comply with demands incurred further financial penalties, with operators claiming exorbitant 'costs' for travel, food, and accommodation, ranging from VND80 million to VND175 million. This accrued debt grew with each day spent within the compounds, effectively trapping the victims. Investigations revealed that 17 of the 18 victims were subjected to forced labor. Two individuals were initially sent to Thailand before being relocated to Myanmar, while the remaining 15 were directly transported to Myanmar. Several victims were moved between multiple companies within these compounds. While some victims were eventually repatriated through official diplomatic channels, others managed to escape independently.

The eighteenth victim suffered a particularly harrowing fate, having been explicitly handed over for sexual exploitation. In June 2023, Quy had enticed her with a promise of a bar job in Myanmar offering $500 per month. However, upon arrival, her documents were seized, and she was placed under strict surveillance. Her family was coerced into transferring over VND178 million to Quy to secure her documents and prevent her from being sold onward. Further payments were made to facilitate her return, and she successfully re-entered Vietnam in August 2023, escaping the clutches of the trafficking operation. The case highlights the severe consequences of organized human trafficking and the devastating impact it has on individuals and their families, with Vietnamese authorities continuing efforts to combat such criminal networks.





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Human Trafficking Scam Compounds Forced Labor Online Fraud Southeast Asia

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