Vietnamese property tycoon's luxury handbags sell for over US$500,000 at auction

A pair of Hermes handbags once belonging to a jailed Vietnamese property tycoon sold at auction for more than US$500,000, as the government seeks to recover funds linked to a US$27 billion fraud.

A pair of luxury Hermes handbags once owned by a convicted Vietnamese property tycoon named Truong My Lan sold for over US$500,000 at auction in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam.

Lan, who was convicted of embezzling funds from a bank, had asked to have the rare albino Birkin bags returned. Lan is also facing life imprisonment after the capital punishment was abolished in Vietnam. The auction was part of a government plan to recoup funds linked to a US$27 billion fraud that affected tens of thousands of people who invested in Saigon Commercial Bank





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Hermes Handbags Truong My Lan Slapping Verdict Vault Raid Luxury Goods Auction Olan Transaction Case

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