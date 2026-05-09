Vietnamese Man Suffers Severe Penis Damage After Nuts Become Stuck For A Month. Chinese Company Faces Heat Over High Table Lunch Setup For Staff. Malaysia Delivery Riders Recruited For Secret Money Lending Jobs In Singapore, Anonymous Parcels Sent. | Oriental Daily | Nanyang Siang Pau | China Press

The news includes a headline about a 38-year-old Vietnamese man who suffered severe penis damage after 2 metal nuts became stuck around his penis for a month. A company in China's Zhejiang province faced backlash for allowing workers to eat their meals at high tables without any seating or chairs. Moreover, Malaysia is reporting on illegal moneylending syndicates allegedly recruiting delivery riders through Telegram to send disturbing parcels to borrowers in Singapore. The man and the China company have recovered, but the Malaysian delivery riders have been arrested.

A 38-year-old Vietnamese man had to seek treatment when two metal nuts became stuck around his penis for a month, causing severe swelling and tissue damage.

After conventional methods failed, surgeons used a handheld cutting device to remove the objects during a 40-minute emergency procedure. The man has since recovered and is expected to be discharged soon. A company in China's Zhejiang province faced backlash for allowing workers to eat their meals at high tables without any seating or chairs. The videos sparked debate over staff welfare, with critics saying the setup was inhumane.

Meanwhile, illegal moneylending syndicates in Malaysia are allegedly recruiting delivery riders through Telegram to send disturbing parcels to borrowers in Singapore. The riders were reportedly unaware of the contents and several were arrested by Singapore police





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penis Damage Severe Penis Damage 2 Metal Nuts Around Penis Emergency Surgery Chinese Speakeasy Lunch Setup Staff Welfare Recruiting Delivery Riders Telegram Detecting Illegal Moneylending Arrested Delivery Riders Singapore Police Morning Jog/Early Bird Nanyang Siang Pau Can Tho Central General Hospital Company Promoting Efficient Work Zhejiang Province

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