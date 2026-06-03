Vietnam's Trade Deficit Widens to Record High Amid US-Iran Conflict

Vietnam's trade deficit has widened to a record high in May, driven by a surge in imports as global raw material prices climbed amid the prolonged US conflict with Iran. The deficit in May rose to $5.21 billion, well above the median estimate of $3.98 billion and the $3.28 billion deficit reported for April.

Vietnam's trade deficit widened to a record high in May as global raw material prices climbed amid the prolonged US conflict with Iran. The deficit in May rose to $5.21 billion, well above the median estimate of $3.98 billion and the $3.28 billion deficit reported for April.

Vietnam's exports jumped 18% in May, slower than the forecasted 19.7% growth, while imports were higher than expected at 33.8%. The data shows the cost to Vietnam's export-led economy as the war in the Middle East drives up crude oil and other costs. The government has said it will be challenging to meet its 10% growth goal this year, and the country faces renewed tariff threats after the US launched a third trade investigation last week.

The US remained the biggest export market for Vietnam, which saw its January-to-May trade surplus with the world's biggest economy rise 21.1% to $60.4 billion from a year earlier. China was Vietnam's top source of imports, shipping an estimated $92.6 billion of goods in the first five months of 2026.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's consumer prices climbed 5.60% in May from a year earlier, accelerating from the 5.46% in April and the central bank's forecast of as much as 5.5% this year. Inflation quickened as a surge in global energy prices driven by the Iran war fed into transport, services and material costs. The prolonged conflict is expected to have a lasting impact on Vietnam's economy, with the country's central bank warning of potential risks to financial stability.

The government is likely to implement measures to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the economy, including increasing interest rates and implementing monetary policies to control inflation. The conflict is also expected to have a significant impact on Vietnam's trade relationships, with the country facing renewed tariff threats from the US. The US has launched a third trade investigation into Vietnam's trade practices, which could lead to further tariffs and trade restrictions.

The investigation is likely to have a significant impact on Vietnam's economy, with the country's trade surplus with the US expected to decline significantly. The prolonged conflict is also expected to have a lasting impact on Vietnam's consumer prices, with the country's central bank warning of potential risks to financial stability. The government is likely to implement measures to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the economy, including increasing interest rates and implementing monetary policies to control inflation.

The conflict is also expected to have a significant impact on Vietnam's trade relationships, with the country facing renewed tariff threats from the US. The US has launched a third trade investigation into Vietnam's trade practices, which could lead to further tariffs and trade restrictions. The investigation is likely to have a significant impact on Vietnam's economy, with the country's trade surplus with the US expected to decline significantly





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Vietnam's Trade Deficit US-Iran Conflict Global Raw Material Prices Export-Led Economy Inflation

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