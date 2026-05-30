Vietnam's President Lam Urges Rules-Based Order at Shangri-La Dialogue Amid Global Crises

Vietnamese President To Lam, in his keynote at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, called for a rules-based international order to address three foundational crises: international order, development models, and strategic trust. He warned of risks from great-power rivalry, supply chain fragmentation, and emerging technologies, while reaffirming Vietnam's stance on the South China Sea.

Vietnam ese President To Lam delivered a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29, calling for a rules-based international order and warning that the Asia-Pacific region, while a driver of global growth, faces mounting risks from great-power rivalry, supply chain fragmentation, and emerging technologies.

Lam, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, framed the current global instability as the convergence of three foundational crises: the crisis of international order, the crisis of development models, and the crisis of strategic trust. He argued that these crises are most acutely felt in the Asia-Pacific, where global challenges such as climate change, technological transition, and geoeconomic competition converge.

Lam stressed that no country benefits when trade routes become theatres of coercion or confrontation, implicitly referencing tensions in the South China Sea and the energy crisis from the Strait of Hormuz. He reiterated Vietnam's consistent position on the South China Sea, supporting peaceful dispute resolution based on international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Lam's speech marked several historic firsts: his first international address since becoming president in April, the highest-ranking Vietnamese official to speak at the forum, and the first communist party leader to deliver a keynote at the event, which has traditionally featured liberal-democratic leaders. Lam, 68, ascended to the top of the party in August 2024 and was re-elected by unanimous vote in January 2026. He has pursued a diplomacy offensive, visiting 16 countries in his first year.

During his current four-day state visit to Singapore, he met with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. In his address, Lam emphasized that global order should not be imposed through coercion or threat of force. He criticized the erosion of binding rules, the selective interpretation of international law, and the logic of might makes right.

He also warned that artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and quantum computing could compress decision-making timelines and increase the risk of miscalculation, leading to strategic distrust. The International Institute for Strategic Studies, which organizes the Shangri-La Dialogue, released its Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment 2026 report a day before the forum, listing quantum technological advances as new challenges. Lam proposed that a rules-based order is vital for seas and oceans, which provide lifelines for global trade, energy, and food supply chains.

He lauded the Shangri-La Dialogue as a platform where nations can listen carefully to one another and clarify intentions rather than restating positions. The speech reflects Vietnam's efforts to navigate the pressures of US-China strategic rivalry in the region, asserting its independence while advocating for multilateralism and international law. As Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam potentially get caught between the two superpowers, Lam's message aimed to signal a balanced approach, urging self-restraint and trust-building





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