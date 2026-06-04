Vietnam's Central Coast is emerging as a major golf tourism destination, with several world-renowned courses and a packed summer events calendar. The region's golf courses, including the Montgomerie Links and Ba Na Hills Golf Club, offer a unique golfing experience unlike anywhere else in Vietnam.

Montgomerie Links , a golf course in Central Vietnam , has become a popular destination for golf enthusiasts. Located near the beaches in Da Nang, the course was designed by Scottish professional golfer Colin Montgomerie in 2016.

Vietnam is positioning itself as a major golf destination, with several world-renowned courses along its 80km-long coast. The courses are professionally managed and marketed by the Vietnam Golf Coast, a destination marketing initiative. The initiative promotes Central Vietnam through golf tourism in key international markets, including Malaysia. Golf holiday packages in Vietnam usually include visits to popular nearby sites, meals at local establishments, and other experiences unique to the area.

The packages also offer a chance to experience the country's rich culture and history. In addition to golfing, tourists can explore the famous tourist attraction, Ba Na Hills, which features a sculpture of giant stone hands 'holding' the Golden Bridge. The area is also home to the Ba Na Hills Golf Club, set in the highlands. The club is one of several courses that golfers can choose from during a single visit.

The courses have been thoughtfully developed alongside established hotels and resorts, creating a destination that delivers a signature collection of golf experiences unlike anywhere else in Vietnam. Summer is a particularly rewarding time to experience Montgomerie Links, as it coincides with the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026.

The festival brings 10 teams from nine countries to the Han River, with displays staged across five qualifying nights and a grand finale, alongside street performances, music, dancing, and riverfront festivities across the city. With coastal play, mountain golf, strong-value promotions, and a packed summer events calendar, Vietnam Golf Coast is positioning the season as one of the most rewarding times of year to visit.

Vietnam is a hot holiday option this summer, especially for golf enthusiasts, as it is Central Vietnam that is proving to be a hit with golfers these days, particularly in areas along the 80km-long coast that covers popular tourist spots like Da Nang, Hoi An and Hue. Within the coast, you will find several world-renown courses, including the Montgomerie Links, Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Laguna Lang Co. Some of the courses were designed by golfing legends like Greg Norman, Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo.

The Vietnam Golf Coast initiative promotes Central Vietnam through golf tourism in key international markets, including Malaysia. The initiative sees positive growth in tourism products in Central Vietnam, both in terms of quantity and quality. In the golf sector alone, golfers have eight nearby courses to choose from during a single visit. The courses have been thoughtfully developed alongside established hotels and resorts, creating a destination that delivers a signature collection of golf experiences unlike anywhere else in Vietnam





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Vietnam Golf Tourism Central Coast Montgomerie Links Ba Na Hills Golf Club

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