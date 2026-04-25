Vietnam Launches $68 Million Initiative to Boost Birth Rate

Vietnam is investing heavily in cash bonuses and healthcare screening to combat a declining birth rate, aiming to reverse a demographic trend that threatens long-term population growth. The initiative includes financial incentives for women having a second child and expanded prenatal/newborn screening for congenital diseases.

Vietnam is implementing a significant financial initiative aimed at reversing a concerning decline in its birth rate , which has fallen below the replacement level necessary for sustained population growth.

The government plans to allocate over VND1.8 trillion (approximately US$68 million) annually to provide cash bonuses to women who have a second child. This substantial investment underscores the urgency with which Vietnamese authorities are addressing the demographic challenges facing the nation.

The proposed policy, spearheaded by the Population Department under the Ministry of Health, will offer a minimum bonus of VND2 million (around $76) per birth, with the potential for increased benefits reaching up to VND6 million ($228) for those meeting specific criteria. These criteria include belonging to very small ethnic minority groups, residing in provinces with fertility rates below the 2.1 children per woman replacement threshold, and giving birth to a second child before the age of 35.

The draft decree is currently undergoing review by the Ministry of Justice and is anticipated to be presented to the government for approval within the coming month. If sanctioned, the policy will coincide with the implementation of Vietnam’s inaugural Population Law on July 1, effectively superseding the existing 2003 ordinance. The initiative builds upon a pilot program already underway in Ho Chi Minh City, which began in late 2024.

This megacity, boasting a population exceeding 14 million following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces in July 2025, has already distributed VND3-5 million ($114 to $190) to nearly 9,000 mothers who welcomed a second child before turning 35. Despite this localized effort, Ho Chi Minh City currently exhibits the lowest total fertility rate in Vietnam, standing at 1.51 children per woman, although this represents a slight improvement from the 1.43 recorded in 2024.

Recognizing the broader need for comprehensive prenatal and newborn care, the health ministry is also proposing an additional VND2 trillion ($76 million) annually for screening programs aimed at detecting congenital diseases. This funding would provide pregnant women with VND900,000 ($34) for prenatal screening and VND600,000 ($23) for newborn screening, ensuring early detection and potential intervention for health issues. The urgency of these measures is rooted in the rapid deterioration of Vietnam’s demographic landscape.

The country’s total fertility rate has plummeted from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024, marking the lowest figure ever documented by the General Statistics Office. While a marginal increase to 1.93 was observed in 2025, officials acknowledge a persistent downward trend, extending beyond major urban centers like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to encompass provinces that historically maintained higher fertility rates.

Vietnam’s demographic shift mirrors trends observed in other East Asian nations, characterized by increasing life expectancy – currently at 74.7 years – and a rapidly aging population. However, Vietnam is experiencing this transition at a significantly earlier stage of economic development, presenting unique challenges. The effectiveness of cash bonuses in influencing reproductive decisions remains a critical question.

The experiences of countries like South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and China, which have invested heavily in family support measures including cash incentives, expanded parental leave, and housing benefits, demonstrate limited success in significantly altering demographic trends. Vietnamese demographers acknowledge that bonuses equivalent to a few weeks of urban living expenses are unlikely to fundamentally change a couple’s decision-making process regarding having a second child. The situation highlights the complex interplay of economic, social, and cultural factors influencing fertility rates.

The government’s multifaceted approach, combining financial incentives with enhanced healthcare screening, represents a proactive attempt to address the demographic challenges, but the long-term impact remains to be seen. The success of these policies will depend on a comprehensive understanding of the underlying causes of declining fertility and the implementation of broader strategies that address the evolving needs and aspirations of Vietnamese families





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Demographics Public Health Government Policy Vietnam Birth Rate Fertility Population Decline Cash Bonus Government Policy Demographics Prenatal Screening Newborn Screening Aging Population

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