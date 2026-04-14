Vietnam Edges Closer to China's Governance Model

Vietnam is increasingly aligning its governance model with China's, tightening state control while embracing Chinese technology and regulation. This shift is evident as its most powerful leader in decades prepares for a visit to Beijing.

Vietnam is increasingly aligning its governance model with China 's, tightening state control while embracing Chinese technology and regulation. This shift is evident as its most powerful leader in decades prepares for a visit to Beijing, according to internal documents, public policy plans, and sources. The two Communist neighbors have a long history of alternating between conflict and cooperation, and now Vietnam appears to be leaning more openly towards Beijing. This is particularly noticeable with the rise of China -friendly security figures in Hanoi under party chief To Lam , a former public security boss.

Lam's upcoming meeting with China's leader Xi Jinping, his first overseas trip since becoming state president, signifies a move to concentrate authority, mirroring Xi's own leadership style and breaking from Vietnam's traditional emphasis on collective leadership. A joint statement between Lam and Xi in April 2025 highlighted the 'new stage' of Vietnam-China relations, marked by enhanced political trust, increased security cooperation, and deeper collaboration across sectors. This week's visit is anticipated to yield numerous cooperation agreements, further solidifying the relationship.

While diplomatic documents are often symbolic, the practical ties are becoming undeniable: China's exports to Vietnam are at record levels, and Chinese investment in manufacturing south of the border is flourishing, underscoring the growing economic integration. Despite this move, Vietnam is still attempting to maintain geopolitical flexibility, keeping open channels with Washington and other Western nations. However, domestically, it is clearly moving closer to China's governance approach, particularly with control-driven regulation, despite concerns from Western allies. This signifies the deepening influence of China as Lam restructures the state.

Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute, noted Vietnam’s dual approach, actively learning from the Chinese model while selectively resisting its influence. Alexander Vuving of the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in the US cautioned that closer ties with China without proper safeguards would negatively impact Vietnam’s security, prosperity, autonomy, and relations with the US and the West. Vietnam has started dropping previous reservations regarding the utilization of Chinese equipment in its 5G network, signifying another step towards closer collaboration with Beijing.

The country's largest internet provider, FPT, announced investments in an undersea cable project constructed by a Chinese vendor, a company that the US government considers connected to the sanctioned telecom giant Huawei. Furthermore, a telecom company under Vietnam’s public security ministry is in talks with Chinese companies regarding additional 5G deals. Concurrently, Chinese firms are exploring investments in Vietnamese data centers, considered a strategic asset, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Mickael Driol, head of investment advisory firm Mekong Partners, noted a notable increase in Chinese interest in Vietnam’s data-center market over the past 18-24 months, driven largely by manufacturers who relocated operations from China to Vietnam.

Hanoi is prioritizing state control in data regulation, mirroring China’s practices. Western tech companies and the US government have repeatedly expressed concerns over data protection rules drafted by Vietnam’s security ministry, which limit cross-border data transfers. Draft documents reviewed by Reuters reveal that Vietnam plans to establish state-run data-trading exchanges, overseen by the public security ministry, reflecting China’s centralized data model and enhancing the state’s ability to employ information for surveillance and strategic purposes. In Western markets, such platforms are typically privately operated.

Vietnam is also expanding its national electronic identification system, allowing authorities to identify individuals through AI camera networks being rolled out nationwide, which again resembles China’s surveillance infrastructure. Giang noted that the rising power of the police in Vietnam may partially explain the growing interest in Chinese-style social control tactics. The Vietnamese Communist Party, less constrained by public criticism of China, is also promoting a more China-style economic model that centers on subsidies, public investment, and large infrastructure projects.

This includes direct collaboration with Beijing on sensitive projects, such as high-speed rail links. This broader alignment suggests a significant shift in Vietnam’s strategic orientation, with implications for its international relationships and domestic governance. The country's economic and technological embrace of China, particularly in crucial sectors like telecommunications and data management, marks a decisive move away from Western models and values.

This strategic realignment is occurring at a critical time in global geopolitics, impacting Vietnam’s standing in the region and beyond. The emphasis on state control, as seen in data regulation and surveillance infrastructure, is a key characteristic of the evolving governance model. The consolidation of power in the hands of the state president and the increasing influence of security forces contribute to this trend.

This transition poses complex questions about Vietnam’s future trajectory, including the potential impacts on its relationships with the United States and other Western allies. The increased economic dependence on China will likely have further repercussions on Vietnam’s foreign policy decisions. This is also evident in the government's approach towards technology, with a preference for Chinese vendors in critical infrastructure. The growing cooperation with China represents a strategic calculation by Vietnam to ensure its economic growth and regional stability.





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