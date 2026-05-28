Video of alleged bullying incident sparks concern in Kota Kinabalu

A video circulating on Facebook allegedly shows a Form One student from SMK Inanam involved in a bullying incident near SMK Kolombong in Kota Kinabalu. The incident has sparked concern among parents and the community, with many calling for stricter measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

A video circulating on Facebook allegedly shows a Form One student from SMK Inanam involved in a bullying incident near SMK Kolombong in Kota Kinabalu .

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding, and the victim was allegedly threatened. However, the actual cause of the incident has yet to be confirmed by the authorities or the schools involved. It is understood that the SMK Kolombong student seen in the video was not involved in the incident and was instead assisting the victim during the altercation.

Members of the public have called for a thorough investigation to establish the facts of the case and determine whether elements of bullying or violence were involved. The incident has sparked concern among parents and the community, with many calling for stricter measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The schools involved have promised to cooperate fully with the investigation and to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

As the investigation continues, the community remains vigilant and is awaiting the outcome of the case. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing bullying and violence in schools and the need for a more proactive approach to prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place. The authorities have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in their investigation and will take all necessary measures to ensure that justice is served.

The community is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigation and is hopeful that it will lead to a safer and more supportive environment for all students





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Bullying Violence SMK Inanam SMK Kolombong Kota Kinabalu

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