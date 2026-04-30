Verdict Expected Today in Ebit Lew's Sexual Harassment Case After Four-Year Trial

The Magistrate's Court in Tenom, Sabah, is set to deliver its verdict on preacher Ebit Lew's sexual harassment case, concluding a lengthy legal battle. Ebit Lew faces 11 charges of sending obscene messages via WhatsApp, with potential penalties including up to five years in prison. The trial has drawn widespread attention due to its implications for digital harassment cases in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR: The fate of preacher Ebit Lew , who is facing sexual harassment charges, will be decided this evening. The Magistrate's Court in Tenom, Sabah, is expected to deliver its verdict at 4:30 PM, concluding a four-year legal battle.

Ebit Lew, whose full name is Ebit Irawan Lew, was charged on February 18, 2022, with 11 counts of sending obscene images and messages with the intent to tarnish a woman's reputation via WhatsApp. The alleged offenses occurred in the Tenom district between March 29 and June 18, 2021. The charges were brought under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both for each charge.

The trial began before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani on September 27, 2022, with 18 prosecution witnesses testifying. Among those called to testify were fellow preacher Mohd. Fairuz Abu, also known as Akhi Fairuz Al-Jengkawi, and Firdaus Wong Wai Hung. The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nor Azizah Mohamad, Analia Kamaruddin, and Muhammad Hidayat Wahab, while Ebit Lew was represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, and Prabjit Singh Gill.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to Ebit Lew's prominence as a religious figure and the seriousness of the allegations. Legal experts have noted that the trial's outcome could set a precedent for similar cases involving digital harassment in Malaysia. The verdict is highly anticipated, as it will determine whether Ebit Lew will face imprisonment, fines, or both, potentially impacting his career and public image.

The proceedings have been closely monitored by both supporters and critics, with many awaiting the court's decision to gauge its implications for online conduct and accountability in the digital age





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Ebit Lew’s sexual harassment trial verdict to be delivered todayThe Tenom Magistrates’ Court will announce its decision on 11 charges against preacher Ebit Lew, accused of sending obscene messages via WhatsApp. The trial began in September 2022, with 18 prosecution witnesses testifying. The verdict is scheduled for 4:30 PM today.

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