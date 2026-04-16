Vehicle Crashes Into Restaurant on Jalan Papar Lama, Injuring Two Diners

A grey Perodua Myvi crashed into a restaurant on Jalan Papar Lama, Up Town Nambazan, after a minor initial collision, injuring two customers. Police are investigating the incident, which began when a reversing vehicle struck another car, causing the second driver to lose control and mount the kerb.

A shocking incident unfolded on Jalan Papar Lama in Up Town Nambazan on Wednesday evening, April 15th, when a vehicle careened into a restaurant, injuring two unsuspecting customers. The collision, which took place at approximately 5:27 PM, quickly gained traction on social media platforms later that day, sparking concern and widespread discussion. The vehicle involved in the unsettling event was identified as a grey Perodua Myvi, reportedly driven by a local woman.

Authorities have since provided details regarding the circumstances leading to the crash. Penampang Deputy District Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Erwansyah Abdul Basir, confirmed that the police were alerted to the incident captured in the viral footage, which clearly depicted a two-vehicle collision preceding the restaurant impact. According to preliminary findings, the sequence of events began when one vehicle, driven by the local woman, was attempting to reverse out of a parking bay. During this maneuver, the car made contact with another vehicle positioned behind it. The impact, though seemingly minor, had unforeseen consequences. It is believed that in the ensuing moments, the driver of the second vehicle inadvertently pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake. This sudden surge of power caused the car to become uncontrollable, leading it to mount the kerb and crash directly into the premises of a nearby eatery. The immediate aftermath saw two diners, a man and a woman, who were seated within the restaurant at the time of the impact, sustain injuries. Fortunately, their injuries were classified as minor, and they received outpatient treatment. Both drivers involved in the initial collision, and subsequently the restaurant incident, were reported to be unharmed. The investigation into this alarming event is ongoing, with the case being handled under Rule 17 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. In light of the viral nature of the incident, the police have issued an advisory urging the public to exercise heightened caution when operating vehicles and to refrain from engaging in speculation on social media platforms about the case. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for even minor traffic incidents to escalate into more serious situations, emphasizing the critical importance of driver attentiveness and responsible vehicle operation. The rapid dissemination of information via social media, while often beneficial for awareness, also underscores the need for official channels to provide accurate and verified information to prevent misinformation from spreading. The investigation will likely focus on determining the precise sequence of actions and any contributing factors that led to the loss of control and subsequent crash into the restaurant. The proximity of the incident to the restaurant patrons highlights the vulnerability of public spaces to traffic-related accidents and the imperative for robust traffic management and driver education





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Restaurant Crash Jalan Papar Lama Vehicle Accident Injured Diners Traffic Incident

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