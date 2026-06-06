Vance Blames Migration for UK Student's Murder, Sparks Diplomatic Row

US President JD Vance's comments on the Henry Nowak murder case have ignited a diplomatic dispute with the UK, as he links the incident to migration-driven civilizational decline.

US President JD Vance has strongly criticized Britain's handling of the murder case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak , who was fatally stabbed in Southampton last December.

Vance attributed the tragedy to what he described as a civilizational decline fueled by an invasion of migrants. He made these remarks on the social media platform X, directly linking the incident to broader European migration policies and accusing authorities of ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing.

His comments quickly drew a sharp rebuke from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, which rejected any external interference in the UK's democracy and highlighted that the victim's family does not want his death used to fuel division. The case has already sparked riots in Britain and garnered attention from US tech billionaire Elon Musk, a friend of Vance, who has repeatedly posted about the police response on X. The US State Department also issued a statement condemning the alleged handling.

Vance's rhetoric aligns with the Trump administration's narrative on mass migration threatening Western civilization. Meanwhile, unrelated snippets in the source text about a Malaysian legal proceeding, Sarawak elections, and a promotional offer have been omitted as non-substantive





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JD Vance Henry Nowak UK Murder Migration Keir Starmer Diplomatic Row Elon Musk

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