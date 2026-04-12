Uzbekistan and Malaysia Strengthen Tourism Ties, Targeting Increased Travel Flows

Uzbekistan is collaborating with Malaysia to boost tourism, leveraging the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. Focus is on mutual benefits, air link expansion, and attracting more tourists. Uzbekistan aims for 100,000 visitors from Malaysia and Indonesia by 2027, with targeted measures including Umrah travel packages.

Uzbekistan is actively seeking to enhance tourism cooperation with Malaysia , aiming to capitalize on the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative to significantly increase travel between the two nations. Dr. Karomidin Gadoev, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia , highlighted the mutual benefits of closer collaboration in tourism promotion, particularly as Malaysia intensifies its efforts to attract international tourists through its key campaign.

He emphasized the importance of balanced travel, stressing that flight viability hinges on full flights in both directions. He views Malaysia as a successful model for tourism development, especially within the Muslim-friendly segment, and expressed Uzbekistan’s keenness to learn from Malaysia’s experiences and expand cooperative efforts. Discussions are underway to augment air connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and major Uzbek cities such as Samarkand and Bukhara, to support the growing flow of tourists between the nations. This collaboration aims to address the current imbalance and foster sustainable tourism practices that benefit both countries. The surge in tourism reflects the growing desire for travel between the two nations.\In the previous year, Uzbekistan saw a substantial increase in tourism from Malaysia, with nearly 12,500 tourists visiting, a marked increase from approximately 4,300 in 2023. This significant growth highlights the strong demand for travel between the two countries and the attractiveness of Uzbekistan as a travel destination. The focus is to make the relationship between the two countries a long lasting one. The ambassador outlined Uzbekistan's ambitious plan to substantially increase tourist arrivals from Malaysia and Indonesia, targeting approximately 100,000 visitors from both nations between 2026 and 2027. This ambitious goal represents a significant leap from the current levels, which are less than 20,000 visitors. To ensure the long-term sustainability of the tourism partnership, the ambassador emphasized the importance of reciprocal tourism, actively working to stimulate an increase in Uzbek tourists visiting Malaysia to support sustainable air connectivity. Uzbekistan is taking measures to attract tourists from Malaysia. The two countries are planning to increase the number of tourists between them.\Malaysia continues to be an important partner for Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is eager to learn from the experiences of Malaysia. Malaysia's position as a powerful outbound travel market, combined with its large Muslim population, makes it a valuable partner for Uzbekistan, particularly due to the alignment with Uzbekistan’s tourism offerings. To further facilitate travel from Malaysia, Uzbekistan is implementing targeted measures, including tour packages that are associated with Umrah travel, as part of a wider approach to strengthen tourism cooperation. This proactive strategy underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to providing accessible and attractive travel options for Malaysian tourists. The strategy is to increase the interest of travel. The aim is to create long-term relationships for the country





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