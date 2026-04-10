UTeM Hosts Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day: Fostering Global Ties and Multi-Faceted Collaboration

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) organized the Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day, creating six international impacts including empowering female scientists, fostering economic ties, and promoting cultural exchange. The event was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka, and saw the signing of several MoUs and LOIs, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

Durian Tunggal, Melaka: Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) recently hosted the Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day , a program that successfully generated six interconnected impacts on an international level. Professor Datuk Ts Dr. Massila Kamalrudin, the Vice-Chancellor of UTeM, emphasized the university's commitment to advancing global relations.

He stated that the Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day created a multi-faceted impact across six global elements, extending beyond education and culture. The first element of the program was the empowerment of female scientists through the Women Scientists Forum, which brought together expert academics from UTeM and several local universities, along with 14 universities from Uzbekistan. These Uzbek universities included Bukhara State Technical University, Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Tashkent University of Information and Technology, Samarqand State University of Architecture and Construction, Urgench State University, and Fergana State University. The second element was to serve as a platform for global economic injection, connecting business leaders from Melaka and Uzbekistan to shape future economic investments. Furthermore, the two-day program facilitated direct communication between Malaysian and Uzbek students and their respective Vice-Chancellors, representing the third element. Massila added that in the context of academia, research, and innovation were also integral aspects of the collaboration. The sharing of unique cultural elements and culinary diversity between the two nations completed the fourth through sixth elements. He made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day, which was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka, who is also the Chancellor of UTeM, Tun Dr. Mohd. Ali Mohd. Rustam, at the Faculty of Industrial and Manufacturing Technology Lecture Hall, UTeM Main Campus, Durian Tunggal. The ceremony was also attended by the Uzbekistan Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Karomidin Gadoev.\In his speech, Dr. Gadoev highlighted that the program symbolized the robust partnership between Uzbekistan and Malaysia, two nations that are committed to education, innovation, and inclusive development. Touching upon the empowerment of female scientists, he noted that the collaboration between Uzbek and Malaysian scientists, particularly women scientists, presented a golden opportunity to share expertise and knowledge, exchange best practices, and inspire innovations that would benefit both countries. The event also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs); one between UTeM and Bukhara State Technical University, and another between Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) and Fergana State University. Additionally, a Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed between UTeM and Urgench State University. This demonstrates the commitment of the universities to foster greater collaboration between the two countries. The Edu-Cultural Day showcased the strong relationship between Malaysia and Uzbekistan in various fields. The event successfully combined education, culture, and business to bring people from both nations closer. The diverse program of activities fostered networking and understanding between the universities and the business groups involved in the event. It created an environment for a valuable exchange of knowledge and ideas, particularly for the future generation, making it an excellent opportunity for both parties to discuss future projects. The event was a testament to the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and sets a strong foundation for future collaborations.\The Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day was an initiative aimed at strengthening the ties between the two nations, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas, and fostering greater collaboration in several fields. The event was not only a cultural exchange, but also promoted educational and economic collaboration. The presence of key figures, including the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka and the Uzbekistan Ambassador, underscored the significance of the event and the importance of fostering strong relationships between Malaysia and Uzbekistan. The signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LOIs) were important milestones, paving the way for further collaborative projects and partnerships between educational institutions. The focus on empowering female scientists emphasized the commitment to inclusivity and the importance of fostering diversity and promoting innovation. The presence of prominent business leaders from both countries paved the way for future economic cooperation and investment opportunities. The event highlighted the importance of global collaboration and the benefits of fostering understanding and cooperation between nations. UTeM's initiative to host this event demonstrated their vision for international collaboration and their commitment to playing a vital role in global education, research, and economic development. The success of the Malaysia Uzbekistan Edu-Cultural Day serves as a model for future initiatives, showcasing the power of collaborative efforts and the benefits of mutual cooperation





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