UTeM becomes first Malaysian institution to offer Doctor of Applied Science program

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has made history by becoming the first institution of higher learning in the country to receive a license from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) to offer a Doctor of Applied Science (DPA) program. This achievement is considered a significant milestone in the country's higher education ecosystem, opening up more opportunities for technology professionals and industry professionals to pursue doctoral degrees based on practical, hands-on industry experience.

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has made history by becoming the first institution of higher learning in the country to receive a license from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency ( MQA ) to offer a Doctor of Applied Science (DPA) program.

This achievement is considered a significant milestone in the country's higher education ecosystem, opening up more opportunities for technology professionals and industry professionals to pursue doctoral degrees based on practical, hands-on industry experience. The DPA program differs from conventional PhD programs, which focus more on theoretical research. Instead, the DPA program emphasizes solving industry issues through a learning approach based on work (Professional Practice-Based Learning - PPBL).

Through this approach, students will conduct research directly at their workplaces, generating improvements in high-impact processes and practical, effective solutions, thereby directly benefiting industries through the application of knowledge and technology. Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Massila Kamalrudin, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UTeM, stated that the program was meticulously developed with the involvement of strategic industry partners to ensure its curriculum is relevant, practical, and meets the current job market needs.

The program also considers the country's need to produce skilled workers in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, smart power systems, digitalization, automation, and advanced manufacturing. He further added that the program is a crucial step in the continuum of TVET education, strengthening the country's human capital development in the technical and high-impact technology sectors





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Doctor Of Applied Science Utem MQA Professional Practice-Based Learning Industry-Based Education Emerging Fields Human Capital Development

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