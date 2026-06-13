USMNT Opens World Cup with 4-1 Win Over Paraguay, Balogun Scores Twice

The United States started their 2026 World Cup with a commanding 4-1 victory against Paraguay, highlighted by Folarin Balogun's two goals. Coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the collective effort over individual performances and expressed caution regarding Christian Pulisic's calf injury.

The United States national soccer team began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This win marked the first time the U.S. had scored four goals in a World Cup match, with forward Folarin Balogun scoring two of them. Balogun's brace made him the first U.S. player to net a double in a World Cup game since the tournament's early days in 1930. While standout performances came from Balogun, captain Christian Pulisic, and midfielder Weston McKennie, head coach Mauricio Pochettino emphasized the collective effort over individual brilliance.

He highlighted the importance of the team-first philosophy and the support from staff and fans, noting that the extended preparation period before the tournament allowed for deeper tactical work rather than just team selection. Despite the resounding win, there is concern about Pulisic, who was substituted at halftime due to a calf injury. Pochettino urged perspective, reminding everyone that this opening match is just the beginning of a long tournament journey.

The victory showcased the U.S. team's potent attacking capabilities, but questions remain about the fitness of key players and the team's ability to maintain momentum through the group stages and beyond. The match, attended by a home crowd in California, served as a statement performance for the U.S. as they aim to make a deep run in the World Cup they are co-hosting.

The coaching staff's meticulous preparation was evident in the team's cohesion and offensive fluidity, factors that could prove decisive as the tournament progresses. However, the injury to Pulisic, a crucial playmaker, may test the squad's depth. Overall, the result sets a positive tone but comes with clear areas for attention as the U.S. prepares for their next group opponent.

The blend of youthful energy and experienced leadership, under Pochettino's guidance, appears to be taking shape, but the physical demands of a World Cup require careful management. The team's ability to adapt and respond to challenges like injuries will be a key storyline to follow in Group D and beyond





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