USM Students to Represent Malaysia at International Rocket Engineering Competition in the US

A team from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is set to compete in the International Rocket Engineering Competition 2026 (IREC 2026) in the United States with their APEX-1 rocket, aiming for a top placement. The team's journey involves rigorous design, testing, and fundraising, reflecting Malaysia's growing aerospace capabilities.

A team of ten students from Universiti Sains Malaysia ( USM ), known as WAU Rocketry USM , is preparing to represent Malaysia at the International Rocket Engineering Competition 2026 ( IREC 2026 ) in Midland, Texas, United States, from June 15 to 20. This prestigious event, one of the world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry competitions, will see the team compete alongside another team from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

Their ambitious project, the APEX-1 rocket, is designed to ascend to a height of 10,000 feet, placing them in the Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) category. The team leader, P. Vymarleena Avriel, a 23-year-old student, emphasized that while APEX-1 is a high-powered sounding rocket, distinct from large-scale launch vehicles, it still necessitates rigorous design, simulation, and testing. This competition serves as a testament to the students' engineering prowess, challenging them to design, build, and launch a rocket capable of meeting stringent performance criteria. The students' participation underscores Malaysia's growing presence in the aerospace field and highlights the innovation and dedication of its young engineers. The team is aiming for a top five result and is preparing for a challenging competition. \The journey to IREC 2026 has been a year-long endeavor for WAU Rocketry USM, beginning with a fully online application process demanding intricate computer-aided design (CAD), simulations, and comprehensive technical reports. The competition itself is structured around several evaluation phases, including the Preliminary Design Report (PDR), Critical Design Review (CDR), and the Flight Readiness Review (FRR), which must be successfully completed before a launch is authorized. This rigorous process emphasizes not only technical proficiency but also the importance of meticulous planning and adherence to strict engineering standards. The team, primarily composed of third-year Aerospace Engineering students, has faced the challenge of balancing demanding academic schedules with the intense demands of the rocket project. This has resulted in late nights, extended hours in the lab, and dedicated work during semester breaks, highlighting the students' commitment and perseverance. Financial constraints have also posed a significant hurdle, necessitating active outreach to sponsors, government agencies, and industry players to secure funding for rocket components and travel expenses. Due to regulatory considerations in Malaysia, the rocket will be assembled locally, disassembled for transport, and reassembled in the United States, where the motor will be integrated before launch. These logistical challenges further underscore the team's resourcefulness and determination to overcome obstacles.\Dr. Chang Wei Shyang, the project supervisor, commended the team's discipline and progress, emphasizing the value of participation in competitions like IREC beyond academic achievements. He noted that the team's ability to consistently meet deadlines without reminders and the advanced state of their rocket preparation reflects their dedication. The team's participation showcases the capabilities of Malaysian students on a global stage. The growing interest in aerospace among Malaysian students, as reflected in increasing enrolment and industry opportunities, including over 300 aerospace-related companies nationwide, further indicates a promising future for the nation's technological advancement. The team's prior achievements, including securing third place in the A4 International Category at the Teknofest 2025 Rocket Competition in Aksaray, Turkey, with their Hebat-3 rocket, demonstrate their existing expertise. Additionally, six team members participated in an international mobility program at Hochschule Stralsund, Germany, gaining valuable hands-on experience in hybrid rocket engine manufacturing, demonstrating the team's commitment to international collaboration and exposure to cutting-edge technologies. The team members consist of Vymarleena Avriel, Lim Wiky, Danish Irfan Saiful Nizam, R. Krishna Baniel, Aizad Aizal Abdul Aziz, and others. The competition offers a valuable platform to foster innovation, collaborative spirit, and to enhance the technical skills of the students





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