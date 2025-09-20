USM Invests RM2.8 Million in Educational Aid for B40 Students

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) launches the Siswa Sulung initiative, providing RM2.8 million in educational assistance to 280 students from B40 families. The program covers tuition, fees, and offers holistic support including academic and basic needs. The initiative highlights USM’s commitment to providing equal opportunities and easing financial burdens for underprivileged students.

Universiti Sains Malaysia ( USM ) has announced a significant investment in educational assistance, allocating RM2.8 million to support 280 students under its Siswa Sulung initiative. This program specifically targets first-generation students from B40 families who are embarking on their bachelor's degree studies in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The funding will provide these students with full exemption from tuition fees, registration fees, recurring fees, and other academic charges throughout their entire four-year program at USM. This comprehensive financial support is designed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by students from underprivileged backgrounds, allowing them to focus on their studies and fully immerse themselves in the university experience. USM's commitment underscores its dedication to fostering equitable access to higher education, ensuring that deserving students, regardless of their socio-economic status, have the opportunity to pursue their academic aspirations without undue financial constraints. This initiative reflects USM's broader mission to be a community-friendly university, offering equal opportunities to all students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The university recognizes that academic success extends beyond financial assistance. Therefore, the Siswa Sulung program goes beyond just financial support, offering a holistic approach that encompasses academic, social, and welfare support. This multifaceted approach is designed to ease financial challenges while also nurturing character development and essential soft skills. These soft skills, such as leadership and financial literacy, are considered crucial for success both on campus and in their future careers. This approach aims to create well-rounded individuals equipped with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive environment.\The Siswa Sulung program’s holistic support system extends beyond financial aid, encompassing a crucial Human Development Module. This module is specifically designed to cultivate a range of essential skills and attributes within the students. The curriculum focuses on building resilience, which is vital for navigating the challenges of higher education and beyond. It also emphasizes the development of leadership skills, empowering students to take initiative and contribute positively to their communities. Strong character development is a core component, fostering integrity, ethical behavior, and a sense of social responsibility. Financial literacy is another key element, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively and make informed financial decisions. Finally, the module encourages active community involvement, fostering a sense of belonging and encouraging students to contribute to the well-being of others. Through this comprehensive module, USM aims to prepare students to become well-prepared and competitive individuals, ready to excel in their academic pursuits and make a positive impact on society. This commitment to providing a comprehensive support system highlights USM's dedication to not just educating its students but also shaping them into well-rounded individuals who are prepared to thrive in all aspects of their lives. The university's investment in the Human Development Module signifies a belief in the transformative power of education and its ability to equip students with the skills and attributes necessary for long-term success.\In addition to financial and academic support, USM is also providing practical assistance to ease the transition of new students from home to campus life. This includes the distribution of basic needs kits, which will be provided to all incoming students starting on September 26th. These kits contain essential items that students often need when they first arrive on campus, helping to reduce the financial burden on students and their families. This practical approach is designed to alleviate some of the initial stress and expenses associated with starting university, allowing students to settle in more comfortably and focus on their studies. The kits will contain items such as toiletries, stationery, and other essential supplies. Before the official announcement, USM Vice-Chancellor Datuk Seri Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohamed personally visited twin sisters A’jwaa and Najwaa Abdul Hadi at their home in Kampung Guar Syed, Penaga, to deliver their offer letters. A’jwaa is a recipient of the Siswa Sulung initiative and has been offered a place in the Bachelor of Applied Science program, with a specialization from a selection of Agrobiology, Biotechnology, Environmental Biology, and Entomology and Parasitology. Their father, a 48-year-old welder with an unstable income, formerly a fisherman, and their mother, a 47-year-old housewife who also babysits for an income of RM350 a month, represent the type of families the program is designed to support. The vice-chancellor's personal involvement emphasizes the university's commitment to individual student success and its dedication to reaching out to and supporting students from all backgrounds. This personal touch reflects USM's values of inclusivity and its commitment to ensuring that every student feels welcomed and supported throughout their academic journey. The university's proactive approach to supporting students' needs, both financially and practically, underscores its dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment





