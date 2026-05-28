Used motor vehicle trading activities no longer subject to Second-Hand Dealers Act

Used motor vehicle trading activities are no longer subject to the Second-Hand Dealers Act 1946, a move welcomed by the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Association of Malaysia (FMCCAM). FMCCAM president Datuk Tony Khor said the decision marked a significant milestone for the automotive industry and reflected the government's commitment towards administrative reform and easing business operations.

GEORGE TOWN: Used motor vehicle trading activities are no longer subject to the Second-Hand Dealers Act 1946 , a move welcomed by the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Association of Malaysia ( FMCCAM ).

FMCCAM president Datuk Tony Khor said the decision marked a significant milestone for the automotive industry and reflected the government's commitment towards administrative reform and easing business operations. He said the association appreciated the Home Ministry and the police for confirming that used car dealers are no longer required to apply for or renew the Police Second-Hand Dealer Licence.

He said for many years, legitimate dealers had to undergo annual licence renewals despite transactions already being regulated through the Road Transport Department. According to an official circular issued by Bukit Aman on April 30, businesses dealing in used imported and locally registered vehicles do not fall within the scope of the Act. Khor said the requirement had imposed unnecessary administrative burdens and additional costs on more than 5,300 used vehicle dealers nationwide.

He added that FMCCAM had engaged with successive home ministers and inspectors-general of police over the years to review the requirement. We are pleased that the government has finally resolved this long-standing issue based on sound legal interpretation and practical industry realities, he said. Khor said the decision would help reduce administrative costs and improve the ease of doing business. He also said it would allow enforcement agencies to focus resources on combating crime and safeguarding public security.

The association said it remained committed to working with the government on further reforms to strengthen the automotive industry and the national economy





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Used Motor Vehicle Trading Second-Hand Dealers Act 1946 Federation Of Motor And Credit Companies Assoc FMCCAM Administrative Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tennis-Quick and effective: Sabalenka races into French Open second roundThere are plenty of well-meaning responses to the news that someone close to you has cancer, but not all are helpful.

Read more »

Jannik Sinner Dominates Tabur to Advance to French Open Second RoundWorld number one Jannik Sinner won a straight‑sets victory over France's Clement Tabur at Roland Garros, moving into the second round while extending his 29‑match winning streak and maintaining momentum from a recent Masters 1000 title. The Italian outplayed the newcomer with depth, pace and precision.

Read more »

Dalai Lama Attends Swearing-In of Tibetan Exile Leader Penpa Tsering for Second TermBuddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama prayed as Penpa Tsering was sworn in for a second term as leader of the Central Tibetan Administration, which China condemns as a separatist group. Tsering follows the Dalai Lama's Middle Way policy seeking autonomy rather than full independence.

Read more »

Synthetic Drug Detection Kit to be Used in Malaysia Starting Next MonthThe National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) will start using a new synthetic drug detection kit, including fentanyl, to combat the growing threat of new synthetic drugs in Malaysia.

Read more »