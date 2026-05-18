US Warns Iran Over Middle East Conflict

President Trump issued a new warning to Iran, saying they had to end the conflict soon and move quickly. For Iran, the clock is ticking."

Women hold Iran’s national flags during an anti-US and Israel protest at the Hafte Tir Square in Tehran on May 17, 2026. — AFP Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today.

T&Cs apply. President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran yesterday, saying the Islamic republic had to move quickly to end the conflict that has shaken the Middle East and sent energy prices climbing.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won be anything left of them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!





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US-Iran Conflict Middle East Crisis US Forces Strike Iran President Trump Clock Is Ticking

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