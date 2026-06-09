US Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly in April on Energy Export Surge

The US trade deficit shrank 1.2% to $55.9 billion in April, driven by higher crude oil exports due to Middle East conflict, while imports rose on demand for AI-related hardware.

The United States trade deficit narrowed slightly in April, according to government data released on Tuesday, as a surge in energy exports driven by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East helped offset a rise in imports.

The Commerce Department reported that the overall trade gap decreased by 1.2 percent to $55.9 billion, slightly below the $56.1 billion forecast by economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. This decline comes amid a period of significant disruption in global energy markets, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, which prompted Tehran to retaliate by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is a critical waterway for oil and gas transit, and its partial closure has sent energy prices soaring, benefiting US exporters of crude oil and petroleum products. In April, US exports rose by 2.6 percent to $327.1 billion, fueled primarily by crude oil, fuel oil, and other petroleum products.

Additionally, exports of capital goods such as computers and civilian aircraft also increased, reflecting ongoing demand for American-made industrial equipment. On the import side, total imports grew by 2 percent to $383 billion, driven by strong demand for computers, semiconductors, and other hardware essential for the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout. Businesses have continued to invest heavily in high-tech goods linked to data centers, a key driver of economic growth under the current administration.

Notably, President Donald Trump's tariffs have excluded some of these products, helping to maintain import flows despite broader trade tensions. However, analysts caution that the overall trend in trade may remain subdued as the conflict with Iran persists. The ongoing war has kept gasoline prices elevated, weighing on both households and companies. Higher energy costs are expected to dampen consumer spending and raise production expenses for businesses, potentially slowing economic activity in the coming months.

While the narrowing of the trade deficit is a positive sign for the quarter, the underlying imbalances suggest that the US economy continues to face headwinds from global instability and trade policy uncertainty. The data also highlights the dual role of the US as both a major energy exporter and a large importer of technology components, making it vulnerable to supply chain disruptions in both sectors





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US Trade Deficit Energy Exports Strait Of Hormuz AI Hardware Imports Tariffs

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