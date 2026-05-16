US To Lure China's Help In Resolving Strait Of Hormuz Dispute

The US is considering whether to lift sanctions on Chinese oil companies buying Iranian oil, hoping to pressure China to put pressure on Iran to reopen the strait after a war between Iran and the US. The two superpowers have also discussed the possibility of ending Iran's nuclear programme, with the Iranian foreign minister saying they have received messages indicating Washington is willing to continue talks.

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though China gave no indication it would weigh in.

US sanctions on Chinese oil companies buying Iranian oil are being considered. Iran has effectively shut the strait, which carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supply. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

"We want the Straits open", said Ebrahim Azizi. Negotiations are underway but have been on hold. Iran and the US each rejected the other's most recent proposals. There has been little sign of organised dissent in Iran.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had received messages from the US indicating Washington was willing to continue talks





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Strait Of Hormuz China US Xi Jinping Ebrahim Azizi Abbas Araqchi Pakistani Negotiations War Iran-US Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump Departs China, Praising Xi Amid Iran TensionsUS President Donald Trump departed China on Friday, touting business deals but facing criticism for mishandling Taiwan and starting a war with Iran. The visit aimed to boost his approval ratings ahead of midterm elections.

Read more »

Iran preparing fee mechanism for Strait of Hormuz route, says Iranian lawmakerISTANBUL, May 16 — Iran has drawn up a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through a designated route in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge fees “for the specialised...

Read more »

Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, China says war shouldn't have startedTrump might lift sanctions on Chinese companies buying Iran oilChina says “no reason to continue” warIran has to “make a deal”, Trump saysIran says it is ready for a deal...

Read more »

European countries in talks with Iran over Strait of Hormuz ship transit; Iran prepares professional mechanism for maritime trafficIranian state television reported on Saturday that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has allowed passage for dozens of ships, including from China, after an agreement on its strait management protocols. The head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission said Iran 'has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic' through the strait, adding that 'the necessary fees will be collected for specialised services.' The route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and Iran has imposed tolls on the waterway since the war began.

Read more »