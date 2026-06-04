US to Honour Tariff Caps in Trade Deals with EU and Japan

The US has announced that it will honour tariff caps in trade deals with the European Union, Japan, and other countries. The move comes after the US unveiled a new set of tariffs on 60 countries due to their failure to curb trade in goods made with forced labour.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US will honour tariff caps in trade deals with the European Union, Japan and other countries. The US has struck deals with Brussels and Tokyo that limit US tariffs on most EU or Japan ese imports to a maximum of 15%.

However, the US has unveiled a new set of tariffs on 60 countries after determining that they had failed to curb trade in goods made with forced labour. The EU would face a 10% tariff and Japan 12.5%. A further Section 301 investigation into excess manufacturing capacity could see overall tariffs on the two economies' goods push well past 15%.

The EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said both sides agreed that the deal is the deal, which meant for the European side the terms agreed at Turnberry with an all-inclusive 15% tariff. The EU is working to introduce a ban in December 2027 across the bloc on all products involving forced labour, irrespective of whether they originate in the EU or in a third country





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US Trade Representative Tariff Caps EU Japan Forced Labour

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