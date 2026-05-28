US to Cut Off Iranian Airlines from Global Infrastructure in Bid to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new measures targeting Iranian aviation, including grounding aircraft abroad and blocking refueling and ticket sales, as part of a broader strategy to pressure Tehran into reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The move follows sanctions on Iran's new strait authority and comes amid a fragile ceasefire after recent US-Israeli strikes.

The United States is escalating its pressure campaign against Iran by moving to ground the country's commercial airlines internationally. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on Thursday that Washington will shut down Iran ian airlines' access to landing slots, refueling services, and international ticket sales.

This significant escalation aims to leverage Iran's civil aviation sector to compel Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that Tehran has effectively closed following military exchanges. Bessent framed the action as part of a necessary downward spiral to force a negotiated settlement, stating that only a satisfactory outcome in talks will end the pressure.

He did not specify which carriers are targeted, though Iran Air and Mahan Air have both been previously sanctioned by the U.S. This latest announcement builds directly on sanctions imposed just one day earlier by the Treasury Department against Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, the newly created agency responsible for collecting transit fees in the Hormuz waterway. The strategic importance of the strait cannot be overstated; it handles approximately a third of all seaborne traded petroleum.

Its closure has sent energy costs soaring globally, underscoring the economic urgency driving U.S. actions. While a ceasefire between U.S.-Israeli and Iranian forces has held since April 8, with diplomats working toward a negotiated settlement, the two nations exchanged strikes on Thursday, demonstrating the volatility of the situation. By targeting civil aviation, the U.S. is applying economic pain directly to the Iranian public and government, aiming to heighten internal pressure.

Measures to block refueling and ticketing would effectively isolate Iranian flights from the global network, stranding aircraft abroad and crippling the airline industry's ability to operate. The policy represents a coordinated effort to use every tool of economic statecraft-from banking to transportation-to force a recalcitrant Iran back to the negotiating table on terms acceptable to Washington.

The success of this approach hinges on broad international cooperation to enforce the landing and refueling bans, a challenge given previous European reluctance to fully align with U.S. maximum pressure strategy. Nevertheless, the Treasury's move signals a decisive shift toward total infrastructural strangulation of Iranian civil aviation as a central lever in the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz





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