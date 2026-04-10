US Strategy in Iran War Criticized as Miscalculated, Iran Declares Victory After Ceasefire

Analysts and experts are examining the US's strategic miscalculations in its conflict with Iran. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high, with Iran declaring victory and outlining its demands.

Analysis indicates that the US administration under President Donald Trump miscalculated its war strategy against Iran , based on flawed assumptions about the country's leadership and people. The US and Israel believed that assassinating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war, February 28th, and sustained air strikes against civilian targets would incite the Iran ian people to overthrow the Islamic Republic or force the government to surrender.

However, the Iranian people unified in support of their government and the new administrative structure, demonstrating their solidarity by taking to the streets nightly despite the continuous attacks by US and Israeli forces. High-ranking Iranian officials also refused to yield, vowing to continue their duties and sacrifice for their nation. In the final 40 days before the two-week ceasefire that began on Tuesday, several high-ranking officials, including the Head of Iranian Security, Ali Larijani, were killed. Yet, each death was replaced with new officials displaying the same determination and spirit. Analysts note that the Trump administration also underestimated Iran's military strength. Reports suggest that at least 70% of US military bases in West Asia have been destroyed. During the war, energy prices surged due to conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the global economic impact expected to persist even after the war ends. Iran has stated its readiness to fully resume the war against US and Israeli interests if it deems Washington insincere in its diplomatic efforts. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, overseeing the war, announced they would await the outcome of ongoing talks in Pakistan, which commenced today, but stated they remain prepared to act. \Israeli media expressed dissatisfaction with the ceasefire and the prospect of a deal, confirmed by an attack on an oil refinery on Lavan Island on Wednesday morning. Iran retaliated by attacking US-linked energy sites in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. Israel also launched one of its deadliest attacks against Lebanon after the ceasefire announcement, killing and injuring hundreds of residents in Beirut. News sources indicate Iran is preparing to retaliate for this attack. The Islamic Republic declared victory and issued a statement, accompanied by a ten-point list published by state-owned media. The plan involves Iran's continued control of the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the removal of all major and secondary sanctions. Other key demands in the plan, conveyed through intermediaries in Pakistan, include the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia, the cessation of attacks against Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a UN Security Council resolution forming part of the agreement. President Massoud Pezeshkian described the ceasefire as an achievement of all Iranians, referring to Khamenei, who was killed early in the conflict. Several parliamentarians view the development as a strategic success. The Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, stated that the ceasefire reflects the victory of the Islamic Republic and the surrender of the enemy. Fawas Gerges, a Middle East expert, American academic, and former director at the London School of Economics and Political Science, noted that within the country, Iranian leadership remains steadfast despite the nation's chaotic economy and the destruction of much of its infrastructure by US and Israeli bombs. He questioned the true achievements of the US–Israeli war, stating that it did not achieve regime change in Tehran, the surrender of the Islamic Republic, the control of Iran's highly enriched uranium reserves, or the cessation of Tehran's support for its regional allies. He concluded that the war will be remembered as a major strategic mistake by Trump, reshaping the region in unforeseen ways. According to Dr. Marion Messmer, Director of the International Security Programme at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, the US made several serious strategic errors. She emphasized that the US overestimated the role of air power in regime change and conflict outcomes, while also underestimating Iran's organizational and military resilience. The Iranian Ministry of Health reports that at least 2,076 people have been killed in Iran due to US-Israeli attacks since the war began. At least 26 people were killed in Israel, and 13 US soldiers were also killed in retaliatory attacks in several Gulf countries and bases





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