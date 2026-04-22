US Stocks Surge to Records Amid Iran Ceasefire Extension

US stocks rallied on Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs following President Trump's extension of the ceasefire with Iran. Strong corporate earnings also contributed to the positive market sentiment, despite ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

US stocks experienced a significant rally on Wednesday, propelling both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs. This surge in optimism followed President Trump's announcement of an indefinite extension to the ceasefire with Iran, a move mediated by Pakistani representatives.

Despite this positive development, tensions remain high, as the US Navy maintains a blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran has responded by seizing two ships in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The future of this crucial waterway, responsible for approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply, remains a key concern for investors and a central point of contention in ongoing negotiations.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has stated that a complete ceasefire is contingent upon the lifting of the naval blockade. The market’s recent gains have been largely predicated on the expectation of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

However, the continuation of the blockade introduces uncertainty and underscores the fragility of the situation. Market analysts, like Stephen Massocca of Wedbush Securities, suggest that investors are seeking a positive outcome, but acknowledge that prolonged conflict could diminish the positive impact of strong corporate earnings. Despite these concerns, Massocca believes significant value remains in the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a substantial increase of 340.65 points, closing at 49,490.03, while the S&P 500 climbed 73.89 points to reach 7,137.90. The Nasdaq Composite experienced the largest percentage gain, rising 397.60 points, or 1.64%, to close at 24,657.57. First-quarter earnings growth is currently tracking at around 14%, according to LSEG data, but the potential for inflationary pressures persists, with oil prices remaining near the US$100-a-barrel level and the possibility of further increases.

The technology sector led the market’s advance, with the S&P 500 technology index rising by 2.31%. This was driven by strong performance in chip stocks, notably Micron Technology, which achieved a record closing price of US$487.48, representing an 8.48% increase. The tech index has now risen in 15 of the last 16 trading sessions. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index also reached an intraday record for the 11th consecutive session, marking its longest streak of gains ever.

Beyond technology, Seagate benefited from a Barclays upgrade, with its stock rising 3.57%. A robust start to the earnings season has alleviated concerns about the US consumer’s health, despite the impact of rising energy prices. Goldman Sachs data indicates that S&P 500 EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have increased by 4% since late January.

GE Vernova led gains on the S&P 500, surging 13.75% after raising its annual revenue forecast, while Boston Scientific saw its shares jump 8.99% following positive first-quarter results. Boeing also contributed to the Dow’s gains, rising 5.53% after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

However, United Airlines experienced a decline of 5.58% after forecasting lower-than-expected profits due to rising jet fuel costs. After market close, Tesla shares climbed 4.6% following a surprise positive free cash flow report for the first quarter, and Spirit Airlines shares more than doubled to US$1.50 on reports of a potential rescue deal from the Trump administration. Market breadth was positive, with advancing issues outnumbering decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq





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