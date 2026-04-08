US Stocks Surge on Iran Ceasefire, Oil Prices Plunge

US stock markets rallied sharply following a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan. The news lifted investor sentiment, which had been dampened by the war's impact on global markets and oil supplies. The CBOE Volatility Index dipped to its lowest level since the conflict began, and oil prices tumbled.

US stocks experienced a significant surge on Wednesday, closing sharply higher following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. This agreement, brokered by Pakistan, brought a sense of relief to investors who had been grappling with the economic uncertainties and market volatility stemming from the ongoing conflict.

The war, initiated with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, had already sent global markets into a tailspin, significantly disrupted the global oil supply chain, and triggered widespread fears of rising inflation across the globe. The positive market response was amplified by encouraging news regarding the potential reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply. A senior Iranian official indicated that the waterway could be reopened ahead of scheduled peace talks if both sides reached an agreement on the ceasefire framework. This news, coupled with the ceasefire, fostered a widespread sense of relief within the financial markets.\The market’s immediate reaction was a broad-based rally across various sectors. The S&P 500 surpassed its 200-day moving average for the first time since mid-March, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its largest single-session percentage gain since April 9, 2025. Economically sensitive sectors, such as the Dow Transports, reached an all-time high, and the Russell 2000 outperformed its larger-cap peers. The tech sector, specifically chip manufacturers, saw a substantial jump of 6.3%. This positive momentum was not limited to the US markets. European shares saw a substantial rise of 3.9%, and the MSCI's World index also experienced gains exceeding 3%, marking their most significant one-day percentage increases in a year. Analysts attributed the broader gains to the fact that many other countries were more heavily exposed to both the energy and food shocks triggered by the conflict than the United States. Furthermore, the CBOE Market Volatility Index, a key indicator of investor anxiety, dropped to its lowest level since the commencement of the war, underscoring the prevailing sense of optimism. Crude oil prices also reacted strongly to the news, with front-month WTI and Brent crude futures falling significantly and settling below US$100 per barrel. Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's March meeting, released on Wednesday, revealed a growing inclination towards potential rate hikes, as policymakers raised their 2026 inflation outlook, partially due to the war-related oil shock.\The day's trading saw substantial gains across the major US indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1,326.33 points, or 2.85%, closing at 47,910.79. The S&P 500 gained 165.98 points, or 2.51%, reaching 6,782.83, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 617.15 points, or 2.80%, to 22,635.00. Within the S&P 500, eight of the eleven major sectors experienced gains of 2% or more, with industrials leading the pack. Energy stocks were the only sector to decline, dropping 3.7% due to the fall in crude oil prices. Sectors that had been significantly impacted by the war, such as commercial airlines, travel and leisure, and homebuilders, saw robust rebounds. Delta Air Lines, despite issuing a disappointing second-quarter profit forecast, still gained 3.8%. Other airline companies, like Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, also experienced substantial gains of 6.7% and 7.9%, respectively. Cruise operators, including Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line, saw significant gains as well. Additionally, Levi Strauss experienced a 10.7% jump after raising its annual sales and profit forecasts. Advancing issues greatly outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, indicating broad-based positive sentiment. The trading volume on US exchanges was higher than the average, reflecting increased investor activity and confidence in the wake of the ceasefire announcement





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