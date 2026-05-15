US Stocks Retreat as Crude Prices Spike, Bond Yields Rise

US stocks experienced a sharp pullback from their AI-fueled record highs on Friday as spiking crude prices reignited global inflation fears, prompting investors to seek safer alternatives. The three major US stock indexes posted significant declines, with the Nasdaq and the Dow falling on the week, snapping a six-week winning streak. The selloff also marked the final day for Jerome Powell as US Federal Reserve chair.

US stocks retreated from artificial-intelligence (AI)-fueled record highs on Friday, with spiking crude prices igniting global inflation fears. The three major US stock indexes veered sharply lower, each shedding more than 1% as a jump in benchmark Treasury yields offered an attractive alternative to higher-risk equities.

Despite the selloff, the S&P 500 logged its seventh straight weekly gain, its longest since a nine-week streak ended in December 2023. Incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh is saddled with the potential need for a rate hike if a protracted Iran war leads to sticky inflation





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US Stocks Boost Energy Prices Inflation Concerns Artificial Intelligence Jerome Powell China US-Iran Conflict United States Iran

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