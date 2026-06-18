US Stocks Rally on Semiconductor Surge and Easing Oil Prices Despite Fed Rate Hike Concerns

A comprehensive summary of the market moves, key drivers, and sector performance, including the impact of a US-Iran ceasefire on oil and inflation, semiconductor gains led by Intel and Apple's manufacturing partnership, Fed policy expectations, and notable stock movements.

US stock markets experienced a significant rally on Thursday, marked by strong performance in technology and semiconductor stocks, as investor sentiment improved following a US-Iran peace agreement that eased oil price pressures and inflation concerns.

The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.91%, driven by a 6.4% jump in the Philadelphia semiconductor index, with Intel shares climbing 10.6% to a record high after Apple announced plans to collaborate with Intel on chip design and manufacturing within the United States. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 1.08% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.14%.

The rally came despite renewed expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year, as markets digested hawkish remarks from new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who emphasized the central bank's commitment to controlling inflation. Traders priced in roughly a 50% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by September and a 20% probability of a 50-basis-point increase, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

However, easing oil prices after the US-Iran ceasefire extension provided a counterbalance to inflation fears. Oil had initially slid to its lowest level since early March, and the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz helped stabilize energy markets. The geopolitical development also supported travel-related stocks, with cruise lines and airlines gaining as lower fuel costs boosted outlooks. On the sector level, technology led the S&P 500 with a 2.7% advance, followed by consumer discretionary at 1.8%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record closing high, rising 2%, reflecting broader market strength. Despite the positive momentum, some sectors faced headwinds. The software and services segment dropped 0.7% after Accenture plunged 18% on reduced revenue guidance, pulling down peers like Cognizant, Gartner, and IBM. Kroger fell 8.4% on mixed quarterly results, while SpaceX shares continued to decline, dropping 3.6% in their second consecutive day after a strong post-debut rally.

The day also featured a 'triple witching' expiry of derivatives, which typically increases trading volume and volatility; total share turnover hit 33.59 billion, well above the 20-session average. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by nearly 1.8 to 1 on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The market will be closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday, capping a week where the S&P 500 gained 0.93%, the Nasdaq rose 2.43%, and the Dow increased 0.71%





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